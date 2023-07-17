Arkansas football at SEC Media Days 2023: Schedule, how to watch, who will speak

Arkansas football will unofficially kick off its season Wednesday with 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville.

Fourth-year coach Sam Pittman, quarterback KJ Jefferson, defensive end Landon Jackson and running back Raheim Sanders will represent the Razorbacks and speak with the media.

Arkansas will open its season on Sept. 2 in at home against Western Carolina.

Here's when and how you can watch the Razorbacks at 2023 SEC Media Days at Nashville's Grand Hyatt hotel:

Arkansas football at 2023 SEC Media Days: How to watch the Razorbacks, who is scheduled to speak

Who will be talking to the media? Coach Sam Pittman, QB KJ Jefferson, RB Rahiem Sanders, DE Landon Jackson.

Time: Approx. 10:30 a.m. CT Wednesday in Nashville.

TV: SEC Network.

Live stream: SEC Network+.

