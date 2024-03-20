Arkansas football schedule 2025: Every SEC opponent Razorbacks will face

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football opponents for 2025 were revealed by the SEC Wednesday, with the league also confirming it will maintain its eight-game schedule.

In 2025, the Razorbacks will have home games against Missouri, Auburn, Texas A&M and Mississippi State. The Hogs will travel to face Texas, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss. Those are the same opponents Arkansas will face in 2024, with sites changed for equal home and away competition over the course of the two seasons

The Arkansas game against Texas A&M in 2024 will be played in Arlington, Texas, for the final time, with the Razorbacks serving as the road team.

The exact 2025 schedule with dates will be revealed at a later time.

More: Arkansas football’s 2024 schedule is complete: See the full list of opponents, dates

More: What we know and don't know about Arkansas football's future offense under Bobby Petrino

At the most recent SEC annual spring meetings, the league voted to keep the eight-game schedule for 2024 but explore all possibilities for the following season. The conference has now elected to maintain status quo for another year.

Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC for the upcoming season, which provided some motivation for the conference to conduct a nine-game schedule. Arkansas will host the Longhorns on Nov. 16, renewing the schools' Southwest Conference rivalry.

Below is a look at the 2024 schedule for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas running back Rashod Dubinion (7) tries to get past Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

2024 Arkansas football schedule

Aug. 31: vs. UAPB (War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock)

Sept. 7: at Oklahoma State

Sept. 14: vs. UAB

Sept. 21: at Auburn

Sept. 28: vs. Texas A&M (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 5: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 12: BYE

Oct. 19: vs. LSU

Oct. 26: at Mississippi State

Nov. 2: vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 9: Idle

Nov. 16: vs. Texas

Nov. 23: vs. Louisiana Tech

Nov. 30: at Missouri*

*According to ESPN, Thanksgiving weekend games could be moved off Saturday, Nov. 30, and those decisions will be announced at a later date.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football schedule 2025: See every SEC opponent