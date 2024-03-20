Arkansas football schedule 2025: Every SEC opponent Razorbacks will face
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football opponents for 2025 were revealed by the SEC Wednesday, with the league also confirming it will maintain its eight-game schedule.
In 2025, the Razorbacks will have home games against Missouri, Auburn, Texas A&M and Mississippi State. The Hogs will travel to face Texas, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss. Those are the same opponents Arkansas will face in 2024, with sites changed for equal home and away competition over the course of the two seasons
The Arkansas game against Texas A&M in 2024 will be played in Arlington, Texas, for the final time, with the Razorbacks serving as the road team.
The exact 2025 schedule with dates will be revealed at a later time.
At the most recent SEC annual spring meetings, the league voted to keep the eight-game schedule for 2024 but explore all possibilities for the following season. The conference has now elected to maintain status quo for another year.
Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC for the upcoming season, which provided some motivation for the conference to conduct a nine-game schedule. Arkansas will host the Longhorns on Nov. 16, renewing the schools' Southwest Conference rivalry.
Below is a look at the 2024 schedule for the Razorbacks.
2024 Arkansas football schedule
Aug. 31: vs. UAPB (War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock)
Sept. 7: at Oklahoma State
Sept. 14: vs. UAB
Sept. 21: at Auburn
Sept. 28: vs. Texas A&M (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas)
Oct. 5: vs. Tennessee
Oct. 12: BYE
Oct. 19: vs. LSU
Oct. 26: at Mississippi State
Nov. 2: vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 9: Idle
Nov. 16: vs. Texas
Nov. 23: vs. Louisiana Tech
Nov. 30: at Missouri*
*According to ESPN, Thanksgiving weekend games could be moved off Saturday, Nov. 30, and those decisions will be announced at a later date.
