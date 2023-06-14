Arkansas football schedule for 2024 is set: Here’s who the Razorbacks play

The 2024 Arkansas football schedule and opponents will be announced on Wednesday.

The release will air on SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT. The full schedule with game dates will be released at a later time closer to the season. The 2024 season will bring a change to the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas and the loss of divisions. What remains the same is the eight conference games. A decision on whether the SEC will remain at eight or go to nine games after the 2024 season is still in the works.

Arkansas should get to keep at least one rivalry but it is unclear what one they would keep and the additions of Oklahoma and Texas add some other options.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Razorbacks' schedule starts in August against Arkansas-Pine Bluff followed by Oklahoma State and UAB. The slate wraps up with Louisiana Tech in November.

Arkansas football schedule for 2024

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Oklahoma State

UAB

Louisiana Tech

This story will be updated

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: What does Arkansas football 2024 conference schedule look like?