Arkansas football schedule for 2024 to be released Wednesday

If you’re wondering when to plan that guy’s trip, or if you’re fearful that your buddy’s wedding is going to interfere with a football game next year, you’ll find out what’s in store tonight.

SEC Network is having a special schedule release at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The first full look at the 2024 SEC football schedule is TONIGHT 🎊 You already know this one is gonna be good 👏 @GeorgiaFootball at @AlabamaFTBL on Sept. 28 (via @GMA) pic.twitter.com/MsljoksOyq — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 13, 2023

Some games have already been shared through the grapevine, or could be assumed based on past trends.

For instance, Arkansas will play Texas A&M on the last Saturday in September, in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

They will host Ole Miss on November 2 and Texas on November 16, along with the non-conference dates that were already set.

Arkansas is coming off a 4-8 season that saw it win only one conference game, a 39-36 victory at Florida in overtime which was the first time it had won in Gainesville in school history.

Sam Pittman hired former head coach Bobby Petrino in the offseason, and made other staff changes as well, including hiring Eric Mateos as the offensive line coach.

