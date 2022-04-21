Arkansas Football in the running to land Georgia quarterback

The 2023 signing class has the chance to improve with the possible addition of a four-star rated quarterback.

Malachi Singleton, a 6-1, 220-pound quarterback from Acworth, Ga. will announce his commitment on Monday, April 25, and the Razorbacks appear to be the front runner to land him.

Singleton has received five crystal ball predictions from 247sports this month, with the most recent coming Tuesday from Andrew Ivans and Phillip Dukes, both are 100% accurate in predicting the landing spot for athletes from the 2023 class.

The signal-caller from North Cobb High School may have given a hint to his college destination by tweeting out an epic highlight tape that mixed his junior-season highlights with the calls of Arkansas Football play-by-play announcer Chuck Barrett.

Singleton had a remarkable junior season in 2021, completing 75% of his passes for 2,316 yards and 24 touchdowns, while running for 1,018 additional yards and 25 touchdowns. He led North Cobb to a 10-2 record, with an appearance in the second round of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs.

If Arkansas were to land Singleton, he would be the second commit from the state of Georgia for 2023. Three-star rated linebacker Everett Roussaw of Cedar Grove, Ga. announced his pledge to Arkansas on January 23, one day after tight end Luke Hasz announced his commitment to the Razorbacks.

Arkansas joins Georgia, Miami, and UCF in the hunt for Singleton, who will announce his college destination live on CBS Sports HQ on April 25.