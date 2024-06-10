Arkansas football roster up to 123 playes with 20 new additions this summer

The Arkansas football roster is more or less complete as the team prepares for the fall semester and the subsequent start of the season in late August.

An analysis of the team listed online shows a total of 123 players, 20 more than were previously counted during spring practice. Most of the new additions are walk-ons, though some are players who previously declared their transfer from the portal but were not in Fayetteville in time for spring drills.

The two biggest names are quarterback Austin Ledbetter and wide receiver Monte Harrison. Ledbetter was previously a pitcher for Dave Van Horn and the Diamond Hogs. Harrison, who is in his late 20s, played professional baseball, including stints in the Major League.

Those two are the biggest names, but not the most likely to play, necessarily, among of the new additions. Kyle Ramsey was an FCS All-American kicker at Abilene Christian last year. Sam Dubwig and Devin Bale are walk-on punters and the only two up for the job.

The most significant additions, though, are those 13 scholarship players. Four-star freshman linebacker Bradley Shaw could break into the rotation quickly. Running back Rodney Hill (Florida State) and wide receiver Khafre Brown (South Florida) should also be immediate contributors.

You can look at the whole Arkansas roster here.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire