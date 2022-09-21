Arkansas Football releases 2023 schedule

Arkansas Football and the SEC have done their fans a service by announcing the 2023 schedule almost a year in advance. Now, Razorback fans can begin planning trips to watch their favorite team play.

The Razorbacks will open the season with three nonconference games, which includes the season-opener that will be played in Little Rock. The last time that the Razorbacks played at War Memorial Stadium, Arkansas won big over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 45-3 on October 23, 2021.

Arkansas will then play four straight games against SEC opponents, all away from Fayetteville. The Hogs travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU in September, which is out of the ordinary. Arkansas will also play Texas A&M in Arlington, before traveling to Ole Miss and Alabama respectively.

Arkansas will return to Reynolds Razorback Stadium to host Mississippi State, before traveling to the Swamp to face Florida for their first of two games against teams from the SEC East. The final three games of the season will all be played at home, two of those being conference matchups against Auburn and Missouri.

Here is a look at how the 2023 schedule lines up for Arkansas.

September 2 vs. Western Carolina (Little Rock)

September 9 vs. Kent State

September 16 vs. BYU

September 23 at LSU

September 30 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

October 7 at Ole Miss

October 14 at Alabama

October 21 vs. Mississippi State

November 4 at Florida

November 11 vs. Auburn

November 18 vs. Florida International

November 25 vs. Missouri

