Arkansas Football releases 2023 schedule
Arkansas Football and the SEC have done their fans a service by announcing the 2023 schedule almost a year in advance. Now, Razorback fans can begin planning trips to watch their favorite team play.
The Razorbacks will open the season with three nonconference games, which includes the season-opener that will be played in Little Rock. The last time that the Razorbacks played at War Memorial Stadium, Arkansas won big over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 45-3 on October 23, 2021.
Arkansas will then play four straight games against SEC opponents, all away from Fayetteville. The Hogs travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU in September, which is out of the ordinary. Arkansas will also play Texas A&M in Arlington, before traveling to Ole Miss and Alabama respectively.
Arkansas will return to Reynolds Razorback Stadium to host Mississippi State, before traveling to the Swamp to face Florida for their first of two games against teams from the SEC East. The final three games of the season will all be played at home, two of those being conference matchups against Auburn and Missouri.
Here is a look at how the 2023 schedule lines up for Arkansas.
September 2 vs. Western Carolina (Little Rock)
September 9 vs. Kent State
September 16 vs. BYU
September 23 at LSU
September 30 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)
October 7 at Ole Miss
October 14 at Alabama
October 21 vs. Mississippi State
November 4 at Florida
November 11 vs. Auburn
November 18 vs. Florida International
November 25 vs. Missouri
