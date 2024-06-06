Arkansas football recruiting: Hogs land two high school commits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football landed a pair of high school commits over the weekend, and Sam Pittman now has eight pledges in the class of 2025.

Quentin Murphy out of Parkview Magnet High School in Little Rock and Blake Cherry out of Oklahoma both announced their intentions to play for the Razorbacks Saturday on their respective social media accounts. Murphy is just the second in-state prospect to commit to the Hogs in the current recruiting cycle.

Here's a more detailed look at both recruits and the entire 2025 recruiting class for Arkansas.

Quentin Murphy, ATH

According to the 247sports Composite, Murphy is the 448th-ranked recruit in the country and the No. 4 recruit in Arkansas. He was previously committed to Ole Miss and has offers from schools across the country, including Alabama and Georgia.

Murphy plays quarterback for Parkview Magnet, but he'll likely transition into a skill player at the collegiate level. He threw for 892 yards and ran for 697 as a junior in 2023, scoring 19 total touchdowns.

He possesses tremendous speed and is hard to catch once he gets his long legs churning in the defensive secondary. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, he has decent strength for his size but will need to get stronger to thrive as a wide receiver in the SEC.

Murphy could also provide a boost for the rest of the recruiting cycle. His Parkview Magnet teammates — safety Omarion Robinson and running back Cameron Settles — also have scholarship offers from Arkansas.

Blake Cherry of Owasso celebrates after defeating Edmond Santa Fe in their football game Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in Owasso, Ok.

Blake Cherry, OT

Cherry is the 840th-ranked player in the country and the 60th-ranked offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite. He and Murphy are both consensus three-star recruits.

Cherry still has room to grow at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds. Big 12 schools like Kansas State and Oklahoma State recruited Cherry before his commitment to Sam Pittman.

He plays tackle in high school, and he could very well stick there at the collegiate level. But Cherry could also slot inside to guard and provide some positional versatility for offensive line coach Eric Mateos. He is a tenacious run blocker who plays with a mean streak.

Arkansas football's 2025 class

With Murphy and Cherry in the fold, the Hogs' 2025 class ranks 40th in the country.

Quarterback Grayson Wilson (Ark.) and wide receiver Kamare Williams (Fla.) are the jewels of the class, but Arkansas needs to find some top-level talent over the next six months.

The Razorbacks don't have a single four-star recruit on board, with just one player who ranks inside the top 30 nationally at his respective position. It's a down year inside the Natural State with offensive lineman Carius Curne — a former Arkansas commit — representing the only prospects ranked inside the top 200 of the 247Sports Composite rankings. Curne and Robinson are priority targets.

