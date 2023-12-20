Arkansas football recruiting class 2024: Meet Razorbacks’ early signees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Early signing day has arrived, and Arkansas football expects to ink 17 commits in a class that ranks inside the top-30 in the country.

Entering Wednesday, the Razorbacks had three commits inside the top-150 of the 247sports Composite rankings. Some of the biggest wins in the Arkansas football recruiting class came at defensive line, quarterback and in the secondary.

St. James' KJ Jackson (1) out of Alabama is an Arkansas football commit who should sign with the Razorbacks Wednesday on Early Signing Day.

The Razorbacks' recruiting efforts took a pair of big hits leading up to the start of the signing period. Pine Bluff's Courtney Crutchfield, a four-star wide receiver, committed to Missouri over Arkansas. Additionally, four-star running back Jadan Baugh backed off his commitment from Arkansas and appears headed for either Florida or Alabama.

The Arkansas football recruiting class sits at No. 29 in the 247Sports Composite entering the early signing window. The Razorbacks are projected to sign seven four-star recruits on Wednesday.

The Southwest Times Record will provide updates below as each recruit officially signs with Arkansas. Check back throughout Wednesday to see the developing list.

