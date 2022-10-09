Arkansas Football: Razorbacks’ report card against Mississippi State

Mike Leach got his first win against Sam Pittman thanks to a productive day in the air.

We wrote earlier in the week about how the Mississippi State passing attack could damage Arkansas pass coverage, and it did, but we can’t blame it solely on the secondary.

Will Rogers felt comfortable in the pocket, leading to a three-touchdown day by the best – most accurate, anyway – passer in the country. The Razorbacks allowed 395 yards in the air and 173 yards on the ground.

Surprisingly, Mississippi State only outgained Arkansas by 32 yards in their 40-17 victory. Arkansas’s offense didn’t have problems with moving the ball, but it didn’t result in many points, which can be blamed on the decision.

The grades from this game won’t be pretty, but let’s jump into the report card.

Arkansas Quarterback

Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) moves in the pocket against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Hornsby held it down for injured starter KJ Jefferson. Hornsby finished with 348 total yards but only one touchdown with two interceptions. While the offense moved with Hornsby in the game, the offense looked lost with the initial starter, Cade Fortin.

Grade: C+

Arkansas running back

Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive end Jack Harris (15) during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Rocket Sanders was a workhorse today, with 20 carries while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. The team accumulated 241 yards, but most came from Hornsby. Rashad Dubinion and AJ Green saw a good amount of snaps but no big plays.

Grade: C+

Arkansas Wide Receiver

Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) makes a catch against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Jadon Haselwood had his first 100-yard receiving day of the season, and two of the Razorbacks’ biggest plays came from big receptions. Bryce Stephens caught the only touchdown that gave the offense a small glimpse of life. I want to see more from this group, but we can’t blame much on them.

Grade: C+

Arkansas Offensive line

Malik Hornsby is filling in for the injured KJ Jefferson. He currently has 229 yards and a touchdown on only 7-10 passing, including this DIME to Bryce Stephens pic.twitter.com/xBtDbNlenJ — PlayerProfiler College (@Profiler_CFB) October 8, 2022

The offensive line was probably the best unit of the day. They did allow two sacks but there many moments in the game where Hornsby worked in a clean pocket.

Grade: B

Arkansas Offensive coordinator

Kendall Briles choosing which play to fail at next . Arkansas is a bottom feeder again pic.twitter.com/sAhYZ1I0sp — Beeping Washing Machine (@ProfessorTeets) October 8, 2022

Kendall Briles took some hits on social media during the game. The offense at the time didn’t look like they knew what they were doing. The offense didn’t seem aggressive consistently throughout the game, but he was without his starting quarterback in his defense.

Grade: D+

Arkansas Defensive Line

Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks to pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

This was the defensive line’s worst season performance, and some blame goes to the coaching staff. What seemed to be the best unit on the Arkansas football team turned out to be the worst of the day.

Grade: D

Arkansas Linebackers

Dillion “The Bully” Johnson gets Mississippi State in the end zone first pic.twitter.com/SY7QLidtzi — Pod Side Kick Football Podcast🎙 (@PodSideKick) October 8, 2022

Bumper Pool broke the school record for most tackles in a career with 408. If it weren’t for that, the middle linebackers would have seen an equal grade to the defensive line. Mississippi State ground game tallied three touchdowns led by Dillion Johnson.

Grade: C-

Arkansas Secondary

Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin (5) during a play that would result in a pass interference penalty against Arkansas in the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The secondary didn’t have a great day, but it was because they didn’t get help from the Hogs up front. Arkansas’s secondary was stuck in coverage with no pressure on Will Rogers. It wasn’t a bad day for them, but it wasn’t a good one either, as predicted.

Grade: C

Arkansas Defensive Coordinator

Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark (17) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Barry Odom didn’t put his boys in a position to win today. I don’t think this determines his job, but it was a rough day for him from a playcalling standpoint. His worst decision of the day was only rushing three men, which is why Rogers had time to pick apart Arkansas’s secondary.

Grade: C-

Arkansas Special Teams

A rkansas running back AJ Green (0) runs past Georgia Southern linebacker Khadry Jackson (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

AJ Green had a terrible return, mishandling the kickoff, almost resulting in a turnover, but Cam Little hit a 51-yarder, marking his new career high and a decent grade for the day. And the punting was poor until Reid Bauer entered.

Grade: C+

Arkansas kicker Cam Little ties his career-long field goal with a 51-yarder that cuts Mississippi State's lead to 21-3 with 5:56 left in the second quarter. He is now 5 of 7 this season on field goals and 25 of 31 in his career. — Hogville.net (@Hogville) October 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire