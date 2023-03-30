Arkansas Football: Razorbacks Pro Day

Spring Football is a good time.

And the NFL scouts poured into Fayetteville to watch 14 Razorbacks perform at the Arkansas Pro Day.

Our Connor Goodson gave a great breakdown leading up to the Pro Day, outlining each of the 14 players’ combine results. Of course, Drew Sanders is the star of the day, being the only player on the 2022 roster projected to be a first-round pick.

Wide receivers Matt Landers and Jaden Haselwood have opportunities to really increase their stock in the next few weeks in the draft. Both have the NFL size and playmaking ability that scouts are looking for.

Offensive lineman, Rick Stromberg, could also be a sleeper in the upcoming draft, possibly joining Sanders in the first round. He is a smart, tough offensive lineman that scouts rarely skip on.

Let’s see how all the Razorbacks did on Wednesday’s pro day.

Drew Sanders - LB

Sanders got a chance to show his athleticism today after missing on-field activity at the NFL Combine. In front of 32 scouts he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash with a 37 inch vertical leap. Everyone knows Sanders is a great natural football player but numbers like that adds to his draft stock.

Jaden Haselwood - WR

Haselwood wasn’t satisfied with his performance at the combine, so he went into the laboratory for two weeks and increased his 40-time from 4.66 to 4.47. Stock rise for Haselwood.

Matt Lander - WR

Landers didn’t do anything to hurt his stock after already catching attention at the combine after running a 4.37. Lander is ready to know where he will land so hopefully the anxiety doesn’t scare away scouts.

Ricky Stomberg - OL

Stromberg did well in his blocking drills and let the media know about his physical preparation for the NFL, dropping body fat and adding muscle to the 6’3″ 310lb frame. Someone is going to get a good football player.

Tyshon Morris - WR

Morris ran a 4.56, but it involved a couple of stumbles during his previous attempts.

Dalton Wagner - OL

Wagner once again had an impressive outing in front of scouts. The all-SEC offensive lineman increased his vertical jump by two inches to 27.5, which is very impressive for his 6’3″, 318lb frame.

Story continues

Terry Hampton - DL

Hampton knows to earn a good living as a defensive tackle in the NFL, you have to take up two offensive linemen. Hampton’s strength was apparent when he threw up 225lbs 33 times on the bench press. Stock rise for Hampton.

Bijhon Jackson - DL

Jackson joined Hampton in the strongman competition at the bench, pumping 225lb 32 times. Safe to say they’re gym bros.

Dorian Gerald - DE

Gerald had a tough time during his pro day, but he worked hard on all his drills which most good scouts can appreciate.

Bumper Pool - LB

Pool is the x-factor of this year’s group of draftees. Pool season ended early because of an injury, and there were discussions of him becoming a coach for the Razorbacks. He did not perform as he is still recovering from hip surgery.

Latavious Brini - DB

Brini impressed scouts during position drills. He is a talented defensive back that has the size to run with big receivers in the NFL. Don’t be surprise if he goes higher than expected.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire