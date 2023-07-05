Arkansas Football: The Razorbacks All-2000s Team

The 2000s ushered Arkansas football into the new millennium.

Texas got a butt whooping in the Cotton Bowl to get the party started, and the Razorbacks closed the decade with turning the corner in the Bobby Petrino era by winning a frigid Liberty Bowl to conclude his second season.

There was a lot that happened in between then, but that’s a story for another day.

Some of the most decorated players in school history played during this decade, and we will document it here.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Starting QB-Matt Jones

Matt Jones of Van Buren (or Fort Smith Northside for a year) only came to Arkansas because Houston Nutt promised him the opportunity to play quarterback.

When he had the ball in his hands, it was electric. The first pass he threw was a touchdown.

Miracle on Markham? Enough said.

Reserve-Casey Dick

Almost went with Mitch Mustain here, but since he was only allowed to play in eight games, I ultimately landed on Casey Dick.

Dick improved greatly as a passer during his one year under Petrino. He also had that epic block on Chad Jones on that long touchdown run that Darren McFadden had against LSU in 2007. He is now the head coach at Fayetteville High School.

Advertisement

Starting RB-Darren McFadden

Nov. 23, 2007; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorback running back (5) Darren McFadden runs for a touchdown during first half action against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Matt Stamey

Do I even need to say anything? Two-time Heisman runner-up, two-time Doak Walker winner.

Starter-Cedric Cobbs

Before Run-DMC, there was C4.

Cobbs was special. If he could’ve kept his shoulder healthy, who knows what could’ve happened with him. Might’ve had a longer NFL career.

Reserve-Felix Jones

BATON ROUGE, LA – NOVEMBER 23: Felix Jones #25 of the Arkansas Razorbacks avoids a tackle by Craig Steltz #16 of the Louisiana State University Tigers in the second overtime at Tiger Stadium November 23, 2007 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 50-48 in triple overtime. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Easily the best reserve running back in school history. A legendary kick returner and overall speed demon.

Reserve-Peyton Hillis

Hillis. Peyton Hillis. Being chased, but will not be caught. 65 yards for the touchdown.

“He’s got great hands. He’s got Terry Glenn hands.” David Lee about Hillis.

Advertisement

Starting TE-D.J. Williams

Williams was a Mackey Award winner and sure-handed pass catcher and great run blocker.

Reserve TE-Jason Peters

This was a future all-pro left tackle playing tight end at 300 pounds in college. Dude caught everything though. His performance in the 7 OT game against Ole Miss is the stuff of legends.

Starting OL-Shawn Andrews

Dude was a specimen. An absolute beast at right tackle paving the way for Jones and Co. to run to daylight.

Starting OL-Tony Ugoh

Ugoh was the other side of Andrews, and he protected Jones’ blind side in their college days.

Starter-Jonathan Luigs

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 27: Center Jonathan Luigs #63 of the Arkansas Razorbacks hikes the ball during the game against the Texas Longhorns on September 27, 2008 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Texas won 52-10. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

You wouldn’t recognize Luigs today if you saw him, but the Rimington Award winner did his best to open holes for DMAC and Felix and Michael Smith during his days on the Hill.

Advertisement

Reserve-Kenny Sandlin

Sandlin was a workhorse guard who toiled in the trenches in the early 2000s.

Reserve-Nate Garner

Garner was a do-everything tackle in the mid to late 2000s for the Razorbacks. His versatility was monumental. He also had a cup of tea in the NFL.

Starter-DL Jamaal Anderson

Anderson was a converted wide receiver who became a one-man wrecking crew in 2005 and 2006 for the Razorbacks.

He went 8th overall to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2007 draft and had a nice professional career.

Starter DL-Marcus Harrison

Harrison was a run-stopping headache in the SEC in the mid-2000s. Enjoyed a journeyman career in the NFL.

Advertisement

Reserve-Carlos Hall

Carlos Hall’s block of a South Carolina kick in the 2001 meeting between the Hogs and Gamecocks is an all-timer.

Reserves-Malcolm Sheppard and Antwain Robinson

Since they’re both in this photo together, I figured I’d include them together. Robinson was a pass breakup waiting to happen, whereas Sheppard was better in the run game and sacking the quarterback.

The phantom 15-yard penalty on Sheppard in the Florida game in 2009 still haunts Razorback fans.

Starting LB-Sam Olajubutu

Olajubutu was a quarterback’s worst nightmare. Ask John Parker Wilson what he thinks of ol’ Sam.

Starting LB-Caleb Miller

DALLAS – JANUARY 1: Linebacker Caleb Miller #43 of the Arkansas Razorbacks gets up after tackling running back Quentin Griffin #22 of the Oklahoma Sooners during the Cotton Bowl on January 1, 2002 in Dallas, Texas. The Sooners defeated the Razorbacks 10-3. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Caleb Miller was a tackling machine. He was always around the ball and had a knack for the opposing quarterback.

Advertisement

Reserve-Tony Bua

No linebacking list is complete without Bua.

He played the game with reckless abandon. I can still hear him lay into Chris Leak in the 2003 game and get a 15-yard penalty that allowed the Gators to escape.

Reserve-Freddie Fairchild

Fairchild, a Little Rock Central stalwart, was a NFL scout’s dream size-wise.

He never panned out at that level, but he was a great tackler in college.

Starting CB-Chris Houston

Houston took awhile to blossom, but once he did, he became a force in the secondary.

He parlayed that success into a nice NFL career.

Starting CB-Ahmad 'Batman' Carroll

Super hyped. Super speed. Wasn’t particularly fantastic in coverage, but an absolute gift to watch play football.

Advertisement

Starting S-Ken Hamlin

Hamlin was in the Steve Atwater-Kenoy Kennedy mold. You did not want to go across the middle if he was around. And he always found the ball.

Reserve-Michael Grant

Grant had track speed and was great in coverage. Injuries limited his effectiveness, however.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire