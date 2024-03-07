Arkansas football QB Taylen Green takes first-ream reps as Hogs open spring football

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football opened its spring practice slate Thursday morning inside the Fred W. Smith Football Center, where plenty of fresh faces took center stage.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino was the highlight of the morning, making his return to the Razorbacks' workouts. The former head coach worked with the quarterbacks in a calm matter and combined with new wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch to communicate with the entire offense.

Here are four more observations from the first practice of the spring.

Arkansas football's Taylen Green takes first snaps under center

The Boise State transfer worked with the first-string offense for a majority of the first practice, including the Razorbacks' "fastball" start and other 11-on-11 drills.

Green had a slow start, but he picked things up as the morning wore on. His first flashy moment was a terrific pass to Andrew Armstrong while rolling to his left and throwing across his body. He later completed long passes to Armstrong and Tyrone Broden, a favorite target of Green's all morning.

In a small surprise, redshirt senior Jacolby Criswell was with the third team during "fastball." Redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton worked with the second team, and true freshman KJ Jackson was also in the mix with the twos and threes during team drills. Singleton had a nice pass to Var'keyes Gumms down the seam early in the morning.

Before spring ball, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said five quarterbacks have a chance to be the starter, but it sure felt like Green was the guy on day one.

Transfers on offensive line jump into first team

There was no easing-in process for the three portal additions along the offensive line. Fernando Carmona (San Jose State), Addison Nichols (Tennessee) and Keyshawn Blackstock (Michigan State) worked with the other offensive starters.

Carmona was the left tackle, with Nichols at center and Blackstock playing right tackle. Returnees Josh Braun the Patrick Kutas were the respective guards, with Braun playing on the right side of the line. Kutas was at left guard after spending most of last season at right tackle.

Just like at quarterback, the first felt like an opening statement of who has the inside track to start up front against Arkansas Pine Bluff in September.

The unit must be much improved in 2024, and it's clearly a big focus for Pittman. The Arkansas head coach promised he would be more hands-on with the offensive line this season and he almost exclusively worked with the group Thursday.

Two freshmen flash

Wide receiver CJ Brown and running back Braylen Russell both had moments in the first practice of their collegiate careers. Brown made a handful of catches across the middle and showed good balance with a sideline grab.

It's impossible to judge the running backs with no tackles going to the ground, but Russell doesn't look like a freshman. The 6-foot-1, 252-pound Benton native has tree trunks for legs and showed good speed out in the open Thursday.

Rashod Dubinion, Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson and Isaiah Augustave were the top three running backs, but Russell could be an immediate factor in the competition.

Defense ends on a high

The offense could only score on one of three possessions during a two-minute drill at the end of practice.

The first-team and third-team offenses failed to get into the end zone, but Singleton led the second-team into pay dirt, with a defensive penalty playing a role. Freshman defensive end Kavion Henderson recorded a sack and could have had more in a live-game setting.

