Arkansas football QB KJ Jefferson becomes Arkansas all-time leader in passing touchdowns and yards

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football quarterback KJ Jefferson can add two more school records to his resume.

Jefferson is now Arkansas' all-time leader in career passing touchdowns and passing yards, setting both records in the first quarter Saturday against FIU.

A 10-yard strike to Jaedon Wilson on the Hogs' opening drive represented the 65th passing touchdown of Jefferson's career, which was enough to pass Arkansas great Brandon Allen.

Jefferson also needed just 44 yards against FIU to become the Razorbacks' all-time leader in career passing yards, and he officially clipped Tyler Wilson with a 5-yard pass to Isaiah Sategna. Wilson threw for 7,765 yards across five seasons.

“It’s a humbling experience, surreal moment,” Jefferson said before the Auburn game about potentially breaking more records.

“It’s a blessing for one, just to be able to come in and do the things that I did at the quarterback position at a very high level on the big stage in this conference. Surreal moment, I wouldn’t be where I am at without my teammates. Those guys always push me to be the best that I can."

Jefferson is also Arkansas all-time leader in pass completions, total touchdowns, total plays and total yards.

Jefferson still has another year of eligibility thanks to the COVID season, but Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said earlier this week that he hadn't spoken with Jefferson yet about his plans for next year. Before the season began, both coach and player assumed this would be his last year in Fayetteville.

