Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman gave a positive update on running back Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders impending return to action Wednesday during the SEC Teleconference.

"I’m as confident as I’ve been since the Western Carolina game," Pittman said. "I would be lying to you if I told you that I’m sure he’s going to play. I feel better about his opportunity to play, but we still have to see how he recovers from yesterday’s limited reps that he participated in and go from there. But this week I thought he was further ahead on Monday than I thought he would be."

Sanders suffered a knee injury in the first game of the Razorbacks season against Western Carolina and hasn't played since, missing the last three games as the Razorbacks have gone 1-2 without their star running back. AJ Green leads the team in rushing with 190 yards on 31 carries, but Rashod Dubinion carried the load against LSU with 15 rushes for 78 yards.

Sanders started all 13 games in 2022, emerging as one of the nation’s premiere running backs with 1,443 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns to go with 28 receptions for 271 yards and two scores.

Pittman also praised Sanders' maturity Wednesday in going through this recovery process.

"The great thing about Rocket is he’s a much better person than he is even a football player. Very mature. Wants to play. Wants to be back," Pittman said. "If he can play, if he feels like he can play, we certainly will."

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football provides positive Rocket Sanders update ahead of Texas A&M.