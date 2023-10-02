Arkansas football provides injury updates, including positive news on John Morgan III

After a relatively lucky start to the season, injuries are starting to rack up for the Arkansas football team.

On Monday, head coach Sam Pittman addressed a number of players who left early during the Razorbacks' 34-22 loss to Texas A&M, including positive news regarding defensive lineman John Morgan III.

Morgan collapsed on the field late in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M and was taken to a local Arlington hospital. Pittman said Monday that there is a chance Morgan could return as early as this week for the Razorbacks' game at Ole Miss. Pittman spoke with his defensive lineman Saturday night and said Morgan was in great spirits, and the redshirt senior will have more tests Monday afternoon.

Pittman said starting cornerback Dwight McGlothern, who left the Texas A&M game with a concussion, won't practice Monday. McGlothern's status is still undetermined for this week's games.

In his postgame press conference Saturday, Pittman said he believed freshman tight end Luke Hasz would miss the remainder of the season with a broken clavicle. Hasz was having a breakout campaign in his first season of college football, with 16 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

New starters at cornerback and tight end

For the first time all season, Arkansas made a noticeable change to its depth chart this week as the Razorbacks prepare for No. 16 Ole Miss.

True freshman Jaylon Braxton is listed as a starting cornerback, with Georgia transfer Jaheim Singletary serving as the backup. Braxton logged 58 snaps against Texas A&M, which was the second-highest number across the defense.

With Hasz out for the year, Arkansas listed Nathan Bax and Var'keyes Gumms as co-starters at tight end this week. Those two have combined for one catch all season.

