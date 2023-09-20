How Arkansas football is preparing for LSU All-American linebacker Harold Perkins

Arkansas football will face a one-man wrecking ball Saturday night when the Razorbacks travel to Death Valley and face No. 12 LSU.

Sophomore Harold Perkins is widely regarded as one of the best players in the country. The hard-hitting linebacker has speed that rivals offensive skill players, and Arkansas fans should remember how disruptive Perkins was a season ago.

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) knocks the ball away from Arkansas quarterback Cade Fortin (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. The play was called a fumble and recovery by LSU but was reversed after officials reviewed the play. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

In the Tigers' 13-10 slugfest victory over Arkansas in 2022, Perkins recorded three sacks and made life miserable for backup quarterback Malik Hornsby. This year, all eyes will be on Perkins from the start, and the Razorbacks are relying on a true freshman to best prepare for the preseason All-American.

"Alex Sanford has been the Harold Perkins, and he’s done a nice job," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said of his scout team Wednesday. "He’s the closest thing we can get to him. We just ask him to do whatever’s on the card."

Sanford was a consensus three-star prospect coming out of Oxford High School in Mississippi. The four-year varsity player who registered 100 tackles in three of his four high school seasons played in the first two games of the season, but didn't record any stats.

He likely won't play Saturday against the Tigers, but if Arkansas is to pull off a road upset, Sanford's work as Perkins' doppelgänger is sure to be crucial.

Rocket Sanders still questionable

Pittman provided plenty of injury updates Wednesday across his press conference and SEC teleconference, with still no change in status for running back Raheim Sanders.

Sanders, who hasn't played since the season-opener due to knee swelling, remains questionable for this week's game at LSU. Sanders returned to practice this week.

"He’s ran really, ran well yesterday and progressing faster than what I thought he might. But I don’t know whether he’ll be able to play or not," Pittman said.

Defensive lineman Anthony Booker, who missed practice earlier this week, is expected to be a full-go Wednesday and available Saturday, according to Pittman. Offensive lineman Devon Manuel is still questionable, and as of Wednesday not ready to go 'full-speed'.

Two punters set to play against LSU

Max Fletcher has had an up-and-down career at Arkansas. He struggled with consistency as a freshman in 2022, but he got his sophomore campaign off to a dazzling start through two games.

Unfortunately, old struggles reappeared in Saturday's loss to BYU, with punts of 28 and 10 yards giving BYU momentum in the first half.

During the SEC teleconference Wednesday, Pittman acknowledged that Fletcher remains the starter, but backup Devin Bale will also see game time against LSU.

"We’re going to start Max, but we will punt Devin Bale on Saturday because he’s earned the right to do that," Pittman said. "And that’s no negative against Max. Maybe a little bit more concentration there and things of that nature, but competition helps everybody."

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: How Arkansas football is preparing for LSU linebacker Harold Perkins