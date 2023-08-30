How Arkansas football is practicing to avoid slow starts against WCU and beyond in 2023

The Arkansas football team doesn't have to look far for motivation playing against an FCS opponent.

In reality, the Razorbacks don't have to look outside their own locker room.

In the second game of the 2022 season, Arkansas trailed FCS Missouri State 27-17 with 12:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks scored the final 21 points of that contest and rallied for a 38-27 victory over Bobby Petrino's team, but it was a shockwave that still reverberates with this year's team as it prepares to face Western Carolina Saturday in Little Rock.

How can the Razorbacks avoid an upset scare at the hands of the Catamounts this weekend?

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ. Jefferson (1) passes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

"The main thing is starting fast, getting out, jump on them early. Kill their hope early," KJ Jefferson said. "Try not to let them gain momentum or build confidence or let them know that they can play around with us or be in the game."

Missouri State registered the first 17 points in Fayetteville last season, and Arkansas didn't score until the 8:25 mark of the second quarter. A similar issue plagued the Razorbacks in their 2022 loss to Liberty. The Flames led 21-3 at halftime, with Arkansas only getting on the scoreboard with a long field goal as the first half expired.

Sam Pittman echoed his quarterback's call for a fast start during the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. The Arkansas head coach said they've implemented some new practice techniques, including physical activity immediately after stretching every day, to try and build good habits that translate to a fast start on game day.

"We are concerned, obviously, about starting fast against Western Carolina, but we need to start as fast against everybody. So again, it's part of the emphasis that we've done, and hopefully it'll pay off for us," Pittman said.

Examples of those physical activities after stretching include bubble screen drills and the Razorbacks 'fastball' section of practice that pits the first-team offense against the first-team defense for four plays before the second- and third-team units get their opportunity.

Pittman singles out two players questionable for Saturday

The Razorbacks have been relatively lucky dealing with injuries in fall camp. Arkansas hasn't suffered any major losses outside of wide receiver Sam Mbake, who will miss the entire season with a knee injury.

However, Sam Pittman did mention senior defensive back Malik Chavis and senior defensive lineman Jashaud Stewart as two players who might miss Saturday's game against Western Carolina.

Still, only missing two players would be a positive development. Offensive linemen Devon Manuel and Brady Latham have both missed portions of fall camp, while linebacker Antonio Grier just returned to practice this week. Pittman said he believes Grier will play against the Catamounts.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: How Arkansas football is practicing to avoid slow starts in 2023