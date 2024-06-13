Arkansas football positional previews: Can running backs rebound from 2023?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are 11 weekends remaining until the return of Arkansas football.

The Razorbacks open the 2024 season in Little Rock against UAPB. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU) on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Arkansas is coming off a disappointing 4-8 campaign that saw offensive coordinator Dan Enos get fired midseason and the eventual departures of KJ Jefferson and Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders, two faces of the program.

In response, the Hogs hired Bobby Petrino and hit the transfer portal, bringing in plenty of newcomers for what feels like an all-important season for head coach Sam Pittman.

Over the next month, the Southwest Times Record will run positional previews twice a week, asking two questions and providing one bold prediction. We tackled the quarterback position earlier this week.

Here's a look at the running backs entering 2024.

Is there a clear starter at running back for Arkansas football?

Ja'Quinden Jackson and Rashod Dubinion are the leaders in the clubhouse for the starting role. Both players worked with the first team during the spring game, but Jackson handled most of the carries and scored a pair of touchdowns.

Jackson ran for 797 yards while battling an ankle injury last year at Utah. He only had nine catches out of the backfield, but he looked to be a receiving threat and a capable pass blocker during the spring. There was a revolving door at the starter's spot in 2023, and Pittman would like some consistency at the position this season.

Dubinion is entering his third year in the program. Everyone struggled behind the offensive line last season, but Dubinion led Arkansas running backs in all-purpose yards and had some nice moments in the passing game, including a clutch 14-yard touchdown reception on the road against Alabama.

Jackson enters fall as the projected starter, but Dubinion will ensure competition rages throughout camp.

How long till Braylen Russell makes an impact?

The burly freshman was one of Arkansas' top recruits in the previous cycle and impressed coaches the moment he stepped on campus. With tree trunks for legs, Russell displayed strength between the tackles and a certain athletic touch in the receiving game this spring.

Russell will be a prominent piece of the offense at some point in 2024, and it could come early in the season. Luke Hasz received similar hype coming out of his freshman preseason, and the Hogs unleashed the dynamic tight end against BYU in their first big matchup of 2023. Russell could be on a similar timeline.

One bold prediction: Hogs increase rushing output by 1,000 yards

The Hogs ran for 1,668 yards in 2023. In the year prior, Arkansas ranked eighth in the country with 3,075 yards.

The offensive line, a new offensive coordinator and some better injury luck will all propel Arkansas to a season total closer to 2022's output. After the top three, Arkansas has quality depth with FSU transfer Rodney Hill.

Petrino will hunt explosive plays in the passing game, but a rugged ground attack will still be the backbone of the offense under Pittman. Arkansas will run for more than 2,675 yards, which would have ranked 22nd in the country last year.

What the coaches said this spring

The running back group is going to be real competitive, I think, with R-Dub and JJ probably competing for the starter. If we were playing a game at the end of the week, they would be the ones competing for that starter. The youngster, Braylen, has done a great job. He’s big. He’s really physical. He’s got great hands. It’s all new to him, so there’s times he has a far-away look in his eyes when he doesn’t know the play or can’t picture it in his mind, but he’s got a chance to be special. — Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino on the running back room toward the end of spring practice.

Projected depth chart

Ja'Quinden Jackson, redshirt senior

Rashod Dubinion, junior

Braylen Russell, freshman

Rodney Hill, redshirt sophomore

Tyrell Reed Jr., sophomore

