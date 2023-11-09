How Arkansas football plans to replace an injured tight end's production, again

The tight end position room has been a source of discovery and pain for the Arkansas football program in 2023.

Freshman Luke Hasz and redshirt freshman Ty Washington have been two of the Razorbacks' most productive pass catchers this season, but both players are now out for the year with injuries. Hasz broke his clavicle in the loss to Texas A&M, and while Washington stepped up admirably through four games, he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the most recent contest against Florida.

Together, that duo has combined for 423 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers are around 25 percent of the entire production by Arkansas pass catchers this season. Now, Arkansas needs another player inside that room to seize his opportunity, starting this Saturday against Auburn.

"Somebody will step up and I believe they’ll play really well," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. "It may be two or three of them. I’m confident in that group."

The leading candidate to start is Var'keyes Gumms, a transfer from North Texas who hasn't had the type of impact many expected when he announced his decision to play for Pittman. Hasz grabbed the starting position early in fall camp and never looked back, while Gumms couldn't quite find a stable place near the top of the depth chart.

More: Arkansas football injury report: Wide receiver, defensive tackle should return this week against Auburn

More: Why Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman is considering Kenny Guiton as full-tine offensive coordinator

Gumms has just two catches this season, but he impressed Pittman in the Hogs' 39-36 overtime win over Florida. Pittman said Gumms played his most physical game of the season against the Gators, and his impact in the run game could lead to more targets from KJ Jefferson.

"If you’re able to block and catch, you’re going to have opportunities for more plays on the field," Pittman said.

Francis Sherman and Nathan Bax should also play against Auburn, but neither player has a reception this season. Walk-on Hunter Talley will dress on Saturday, while freshman Shemar Easter still needs to develop in the blocking department before he sees the field.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Tyrone Broden (17) is congratulated by teammates and coaches after catching the game winning over-time touchdown at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in the second half. Arkansas defeated Florida 39-36 in over-time. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Another solution — and one Pittman said would be implemented against Auburn — is playing more formations that don't require a tight end. Arkansas found some success with four wide receivers against Florida, particularly in the fourth quarter when the Razorbacks needed to execute quick drives.

Those formations give more snaps to the likes of Isaiah Sategna, Jaedon Wilson and Tyrone Broden. All three of those players made clutch receptions, with Broden securing the game-winning touchdown against the Gators.

And playing without a tight end might put fewer defenders in the box to stop the running game of Jefferson and Rocket Sanders.

"You want to put your best talent on the field as much as you possibly can," Pittman said. "There are some runs you can’t run without a tight end on the field, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a running game."

Arkansas has already played a grueling four-game road trip, dealt with an offensive coordinator change and played without an injured Sanders for five games this season. Washington joining Hasz on the injury list is further adversity for a season that's on its last life in the hunt for bowl eligibility.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: How Arkansas football plans to replace an injured tight end's production