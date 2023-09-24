Arkansas football pass defense falters in crushing loss to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Arkansas football fought till the bitter end, but the defense had no answer for LSU in the second half and walked out of Tiger Stadium with a crushing 34-31 defeat.

The Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1) and Tigers (3-1, 2-0) traded blows throughout the second half. Every Jayden Daniels passing touchdown was met by a response from KJ Jefferson, but LSU got the ball last and marched straight down the field to set up a game-winning field goal from Damian Ramos.

Here are some observations from the Razorbacks' road loss to the Tigers.

Arkansas secondary gives up too many big plays

Through the first 29 minutes, the Razorbacks pass defense was terrific. Dwight McGlothern had an interception, while Jaylon Braxton and Jaheim Singletary each had key pass breakups.

However, LSU's explosive passing game came to life in the final minute of the second quarter and the momentum rolled over into the second half. Jayden Daniels through four touchdown passes, with two going to Brian Thomas Jr. and two more to Malik Nabers. Singletary, in particular, had a rough night. Three of LSU's passing touchdowns came against the Georgia transfer directly in coverage.

In total, Arkansas gave up 320 passing yards and had no answer in the clutch moments.

KJ Jefferson at his best

The only blemish on the Arkansas quarterback's performance was an interception in the first quarter. Otherwise, it was the type of composed and efficient performance the Razorbacks needed.

Without counting sacks, Jefferson ran for 75 yards and threw for 289. He had a pinpoint touchdown pass to Tyrone Broden and two spectacular touchdown throws to Luke Hasz. Jefferson did a great job escaping pressure and keeping plays alive with his legs all night.

Razorback tight end Luke Hasz leaps for a ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2023.

Red zone offense sputters

Yes, the Razorbacks scored every time they got in the red zone, but they only scored one touchdown on four adventures deep into LSU territory. The first trip to the red zone saw Arkansas get all the way to the one-yard line before a false start penalty on third down forced an eventual field goal.

Better play inside the red zone was a huge focus in the offseason. Arkansas looked good in the department through three games, but the struggles reared their ugly head in the SEC opener.

Pass catchers rise to the occasion

LSU's secondary was a highlighted weakness coming out of the Tigers' season-opening loss to Florida State. The Arkansas pass catchers weren't a game-changing unit through the first three games, but they made the difference Saturday night.

Freshman Luke Hasz stole the show, hauling in six passes for 116 yards and two scores. Tyrone Broden hauled in his first touchdown as a Razorback, and both Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa made critical catches on third downs.

