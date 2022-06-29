Arkansas Football: Overall Record, Streaks vs. SEC teams

Despite being a member of the Southeastern Conference for 30 years, the Arkansas Razorbacks are still among one of the younger teams in the league in terms of competing against members of the SEC.

According to Winsipedia, Arkansas is 178-223-8 against current teams in the SEC, where they hold a winning record over five of those teams.

Razorbacks Wire has taken a deeper look into Arkansas’ history against the SEC by breaking down series records, current winning streaks, as well as the first, last, and next scheduled meeting against each program. To add flavor, we also included records against future SEC members, Oklahoma and Texas.

Here is the final product of our research, thanks to Winsipedia and FB Schedules.

Alabama

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs for a touchdown after making a catch against Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Record: Alabama leads, 22-8

First Meeting: 1962- Alabama 10 Arkansas 3 (Sugar Bowl)

Last Meeting: 2021- Alabama 42 Arkansas 35 (Tuscaloosa)

Next Meeting: 2022- October 1 (Fayetteville)

Current Streak: Alabama W14

Auburn

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Jashaud Stewart (58) forces a fumble while tackling Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: Auburn leads 19-11

First Meeting: 1984- Auburn 21 Arkansas 15 (Liberty Bowl)

Last Meeting: 2021- Auburn 38 Arkansas 23 (Fayetteville)

Next Meeting: 2022- October 29 (Auburn)

Current Streak: Auburn W6

Florida

Nov 14, 2020; Gainesville, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Trelon Smith (22) scores a touchdown during a football game against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

Series Record: Florida leads 10-2

First Meeting: 1982- Arkansas 28 Florida 24 (Bluebonnet Bowl)\

Last Meeting: 2020- Florida 63 Arkansas 35 (Gainesville)

Next Meeting: TBD

Current Streak: Florida W1

Georgia

Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) sacks Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) on Oct. 2.

News Joshua L Jones

Series Record: Georgia leads 12-4

First Meeting: 1969- Arkansas 16 Georgia 2 (Sugar Bowl)

Last Meeting: 2021- Georgia 37 Arkansas 0

Next Meeting: TBD

Current Streak: Georgia W3

Kentucky

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Arkansas defensive lineman Gabe Richardson (6) reacts after a fumble recovery Saturday, October 12, 2019 during the first quarter of a football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the game.

Series Record: Kentucky leads 5-3

First Game: 1998- Arkansas 27 Kentucky 20

Last Game: 2019- Kentucky 24 Arkansas 20

Next Game: TBD

Current Streak: Kentucky W1

LSU

Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks players celebrate with the Boot trophy after defeating the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: LSU leads 42-23

First Game: 1901- LSU 15 Arkansas 0

Last Game: 2021- Arkansas 16 LSU 13

Next Game: 2022- Fayetteville (November 12)

Current Streak: Arkansas W1

Mississippi State

Nov 6, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Collin Duncan (19) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: Arkansas leads 18-13

First Game: 1916- Mississippi State 21 Arkansas 7

Last Game: 2021- Arkansas 31 Mississippi State 28 (Fayetteville)

Next Game: 2022- Starkville (October 8)

Current Streak: Arkansas W2

Missouri

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks players hold top the Battle Line Trophy after the game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Arkansas won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: Missouri leads 9-4

First Game: 1906- Missouri 11 Arkansas 0

Last Game: 2021- Arkansas 34 Missouri 17

Next Game: 2022- Columbia (November 25)

Current Streak: Arkansas W1

Ole Miss

Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Tyson Morris (19) carries the ball against Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: Arkansas leads 37-29-1

First Meeting: 1908- Arkansas 33 Ole Miss 0

Last Meeting: 2021- Ole Miss 52 Arkansas 51

Next Meeting: 2022- Fayetteville (November 19)

Current Streak: Ole Miss W1

South Carolina

Oct 7, 2017; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) makes a 62-yard touchdown reception as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back De’Andre Coley (20) pursues in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: Arkansas leads 13-10

First Meeting: 1992- Arkansas 45 South Carolina 7

Last Meeting: 2017- South Carolina 48 Arkansas 27

Next Meeting: 2022- Fayetteville (September 10)

Current Streak: South Carolina W3

Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – NOVEMBER 7: Feleipe Franks #13 of the Arkansas Razorbacks is sacked in the second half by Kivon Bennett #95 of the Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Volunteers 24-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Series Record: Tennessee leads 13-6

First Meeting: 1907- Tennessee 14 Arkansas 2

Last Meeting: 2020- Arkansas 24 Tennessee 13

Next Meeting: TBD

Current Streak: Arkansas W3

Texas A&M

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A vi+ew of the Southwest Classic trophy as the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: Arkansas leads 42-33

First Meeting: 1906- Texas A&M 6 Arkansas 0

Last Meeting: 2021- Arkansas 20 Texas A&M 10

Next Meeting: 2022- Arlington, Texas (September 24)

Current Streak: Arkansas W1

Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 27: Ke’Shawn Vaughn #5 of the Vanderbilt Commodores breaks the tackle of Dorian Gerald #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Series Record: Arkansas leads 7-3

First Meeting: 1949- Arkansas 7 Vanderbilt 6

Last Meeting: 2018- Vanderbilt 45 Arkansas 31

Next Meeting: TBD

Current Streak: Vanderbilt W1

Oklahoma (Future Opponent)

DALLAS – JANUARY 1: Running back Quentin Griffin #22 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs into a wall of tacklers during the Cotton Bowl against the Arkansas Razorbacks on January 1, 2002 in Dallas, Texas. The Sooners defeated the Razorbacks 10-3. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Series Record: Oklahoma leads 10-3

First Meeting: 1899- Oklahoma 11 Arkansas 5

Last Meeting: 2002-Oklahoma 10 Arkansas 3 (Cotton Bowl)

Next Meeting: TBD

Current Streak: Oklahoma W2

Texas (Future Opponent)

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Series Record: Texas leads 56-23

First Meeting: 1903- Texas 15 Arkansas 0

Last Meeting: 2021- Arkansas 40 Texas 21

Next Meeting: TBD

Current Streak: Arkansas W2

