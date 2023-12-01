Arkansas football OL coach Cody Kennedy leaving for Mississippi State | Report

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman said Thursday he anticipated staff changes among the Arkansas coaches, and reports Friday state the Razorbacks will need a new offensive line coach for the 2024 season.

According to FootballScoop.com, Mississippi State is hiring Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy. The move comes amid Jeff Lebby taking over as the Bulldogs' head coach after a successful stint as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator under Brent Venables.

Kennedy just finished his third year with Arkansas and came under scrutiny in 2023 after the offensive line proved to be one of the worst positional units across college football.

The Razorbacks ranked 129th in the country in sacks allowed and 91st in rushing offense. Young tackles never developed into trusted starters, while experienced players on the inside like Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham regressed in 2023.

However, Kennedy experienced wide-ranging success across his first two seasons in Fayetteville.

The 2022 Razorbacks’ offense was one of the best in school history with Kennedy’s offensive line paving the way for 6,128 yards – the second-most in Arkansas history. The Hogs were particularly strong in the run game, averaging 236.7 yards per game and crossing the 3,000-yard mark for just the 10th time in school history.

The team’s 3,077 yards were the most since the legendary Darren McFadden’s Arkansas team set the school record with 3,725 yards in 2007.

Kennedy had spent time at Southern Miss and Tulane before arriving in Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are now on the hunt for a new offensive line coach after hiring Bobby Petrino to be the offensive coordinator Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Report: Arkansas football OL coach Cody Kennedy leaving for Mississippi State