Arkansas football: Offseason depth chart – Defensive End

The days of Arkansas running three defensive lineman in sets are largely going to be kaput in 2023.

New defensive coordinator Travis Williams is shifting the base defense to a 4-2-5. That’s not only because of what he’s comfortable with, but the Razorbacks’ defensive personnel fits that best.

Arkansas is as deep on its defensive line as it has been in years, thanks in large part to recruits who have developed and stuck around alongside a few transfer-portal bodies that should enter and make an immediate impact.

More than any other unit on the whole roster, the defensive end depth chart is the one most in-flux. Not because there is no pecking order, but because six or seven players are all viable. Rotating them and keeping everyone fresh will be a priority to maximize output.

Let’s take a look at how the Razorbacks could roll when August and September roll around.

Jeffcoat is a former All-SEC defensive end at Missouri. And while he isn’t going to put up double-digit sacks and 50 tackles, he is all but guaranteed to be the most regular rotational player on Arkansas line.

2022 stats: 21 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 3 hurries

2. Landon Jackson

Missouri State’s Ian Fitzgerald (65) blocks Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Jackson brings speed and power from the edge and could end up being the Razorbacks’ best pass-rusher. He was a start coming out of high school and has plenty of potential.

2022 stats: 23 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 1/2 TFL, 2 hurries, 1 forced fumble

Williams is our choice to end up being the star this year. He’s been nothing but consistent in his four seasons with the Hogs. And while we have him third, that consistency will almost definitely mean he’s around.

2022 stats: 34 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks, 6 1/2 TFL, 6 hurries

4. John Morgan III

Morgan is headed into his sixth season of college football, which makes him the most experienced player on Arkansas’ line. He will get plenty of reps, barring catastrophe.

Stats: 19 tackles, 3 sacks, 6 TFL, 6 hurries, 2 forced fumbles

5. Jashaud Stewart

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Jashaud Stewart (58) forces a fumble while tackling Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart has been a staple in the defensive end rotation the last two seasons and will be again.

2022 stats: 14 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 1/2 TFL, 1 hurry

6. Nico Davillier

Davillier was a special-teams player only last season. But coach Sam Pittman glowed about him throughout the offseason. He will get every chance to break into the rotation, especially now that he’s consistently playing end instead of rotating between the outside and inside.

2022 stats: none

7. Quincy Rhodes Jr.

The future is bright for Rhodes. He was the No. 2-ranked player in the state of Arkansas last year and an easy four-star recruit. He likely won’t have much effect in 2023, but with the losses expected next year, Rhodes is biding his time.

8. Kaleb James

James is a lot like Rhodes. They’re both pure edge rushers. James, a Texas native, was slightly less touted as just a three-star, but with Arkansas’ depth at end, he can develop in his first collegiate season.

9. Jon Hill

Hill has yet to see the field in his time at Arkansas, but the Dumas native can be a scout-team helper, for sure.

