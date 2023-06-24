Arkansas Football Offseason Depth Chart – Defensive tackle

Arkansas hasn’t had a consistently above-average-in-the-SEC defensive line in several years. That may change in 2023.

With two transfers in to bolster three primary returners at defensive tackle, the Razorbacks have legitimate depth. Anthony Booker and Keivie Rose weren’t just basics at Maryland and Louisiana Tech, they were real players.

Cam Ball was Arkansas’ best on the inside last year and could take a step toward top-tier status this year. Eric Gregory has been as consistent as any linemen on the roster the last three years. Taurean Carter was on his way to becoming a star before injury.

Those five players will form the core of the interior of the defense for Arkansas. If the Razorbacks are good against when the season starts, you can be certain it’s coming from the defensive line.

Let’s take a look at the projected depth chart heading into the fall.

Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway (99) works around Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) in pursuit of running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) has the ball knocked loose by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive tackle Cam Ball during the fourth quarter of the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 55-53. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Ball was the highest-graded defensive tackle on the roster last year by Pro Football Focus, even ahead of the two starters Arkansas lost. He’s all but a lock.

2022 stats: 31 tackles, 1 sack, 2 1/2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

2. Taurean Carter

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) rushes as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Taurean Carter (91) defends in the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Carter missed all of last season after he tore up his knee. At the time of the 2021 season and into spring 2022, he was coming into his own. If he lacks explosiveness following surgery, he won’t be here, but he’ll almost certainly be in the rotation.

2021 stats: 24 tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFL

3. Anthony Booker

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Anthony Booker Jr. (88) tackles North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Demarcus Jones II (28) in the backfield along with defensive lineman Christian Teague (91) and defensive lineman Isaac Bunyun (57) during the second half in the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Booker will be in his first season with Arkansas after transferring from Maryland where he was a constant.

2022 stats: 27 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles

4. Eric Gregory

Gregory might have the best ability to get to the quarterback at the position. He split time between tackle and end the last two years, but he’s moved inside permanently this year.

2022 stats: 19 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 TFL, 4 hurries

5. Keivie Rose

LA Tech transfer DL Keivie Rose has COMMITTED to Arkansas‼️ pic.twitter.com/DzqIyN6xID — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) May 13, 2023

Rose has a couple seasons left after transferring in from Louisiana Tech. He’ll certainly be in the rotation and could even be a starter.

2022 stats: 24 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 TFL, 3 hurries, 2 forced fumbles

LSU linemen Austin Deculus (76) and Chasen Hines (57) block Arkansas defender Marcus Miller (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Miller didn’t register any statistics last year, but he had in the two years before, suggesting he might be the next in line after the aforementioned. But those five above are the clear rotation.

2022 stats: none

7. JJ Hollingsworth

JJ Hollingsworth has put pen the paper! An exciting day for the Greenland defensive lineman. pic.twitter.com/hUSv2cn3ch — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) December 15, 2021

Hollingsworth redshirted last year in his first season out of Greenland High. He’s put on about 25 pounds since coming to college and could develop into a rotational player. Not likely this year, though.

2022 stats: redshirted

8. Ian Geffrard

Georgia D-line commit eager to get to work: Future Arkansas defensive tackle Ian Geffrard wrapped up his high school career last week and is now wondering how his senior season went by so fast. https://t.co/nH2Hwranlb pic.twitter.com/mLIxXaMgFK — Richard Davenport (@ArRecruitingGuy) November 18, 2022

Geffrard is a gap filler at 6-foot-5 and 370 pounds. The fall will be his first experience in college, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him redshirt.

2022 stats: high school

