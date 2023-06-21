Arkansas Football Offseason Depth Chart- Cornerbacks

The Razorback secondary will look a lot different from a season ago and possibly better.

Last season, Arkansas had one of the worst secondaries in the SEC despite getting pressure on the quarterback.

There were a few things that contributed to that. First, losing All-American safety and defensive captain, Jalen Catalon, in the opening game. The coaching staff could never find any consistency in the group either, and most of the blame fell on them for not having them ready.

The expectations haven’t set in for the group yet with a new defensive back coach, Marcus Woodson, on the sidelines. Woodson is also the co-defensive coordinator. Only one starter returns from last year’s group, but let’s see where everyone else will settle in.

Starter: Dwight 'Nudie' McGlothern

Arkansas CB Dwight McGlothern in coverage this season: 🐗 5 catches allowed

🐗 3 INTs

🐗 3 PBUs

🐗 0.0 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/i6Ec0OjaKO — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 6, 2022

Known as Nudie, McGlothern was the best cover corner for the Hogs last season. He’ll be very important in the Hogs’ new secondary plans.

College football transfer portal 2023 rankings: Top 25 defensive players … Arkansas commit Jaheim Singletary (UGA transfer corner) makes the list #wps #arkansas #razorbacks (FREE): https://t.co/Yi5kZPthzH pic.twitter.com/2VT3MODona — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) March 16, 2023

Singletary was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, but after one season with Georgia, he decided to transfer to Arkansas. He’ll be one of the most talented players on defense.

Safety transfer Walcott commits to Arkansas: Safety transfer Alfahiym Walcott has committed to Arkansas, becoming the second Baylor transfer to do so. https://t.co/0fnzmXhG9o pic.twitter.com/kJAJFcCGlv — Richard Davenport (@ArRecruitingGuy) January 8, 2023

Walcott was a second-team All-Big 12 DB at Baylor. He can surely be an asset in the Hogs’ defense.

4.Kee'yon Stewart

Kee'yon Stewart liked a tweet insinuating that he used his Michigan State commitment as leverage to get an offer from Arkansas. https://t.co/toP2lvkAWk — Spartan Shadows (@Spartan_Shadows) May 18, 2023

Stewart is another transfer with starting experience as a member of TCU defense last year. We can still see him gain some starts during the season.

5. LaDarrius Bishop

Bishop had some momentum heading into 2022 last year, but then his season was cut short by an injury after the second game of the season.

4⭐️ DB Jaylon Braxton has officially signed with the Hogs! Braxton is the Hogs highest rated commit as he is ranked #135 overall in the class! #WPS pic.twitter.com/lJgx6T7uqD — Sidelines – Arkansas (@SSN_Arkansas) December 21, 2022

Braxton comes out of high school as one of the best cornerbacks in the class of 2023. How much playing time he will receive this season is still undetermined.

7. RJ Johnson

Johnson enrolled early as a three-star recruit, getting a chance to participate in spring camp. As he grows, he’ll get better.

8. Jaylen Lewis

Hog Futures | Arkansas freshman DB Jaylen Lewis isn’t lacking confidence. He plans to be a player fans will have etched in their memories before he leaves campus, Tom Murphy writes: https://t.co/y1vo7NJbLf — WholeHogSports.com (@wholehogsports) July 7, 2022

Lewis was redshirted after three games last season, but he got a chance to see extended playing time in the Liberty Bowl at the end of the season.

9. Dallas Young

3⭐️ DB Dallas Young has officially signed with the Hogs! Young is ranked as the #53 CB in the country by 247composite! #WPS pic.twitter.com/puBg2RKZie — Sidelines – Arkansas (@SSN_Arkansas) December 21, 2022

Young is another talented player apart of the Hogs 2023 recruiting class that adds depth to the secondary.

