Arkansas football: Offseason depth chart – wide receivers
No position on the Arkansas football roster is a bigger question mark heading into the 2023 season than wide receiver.
And don’t take “question mark” to be a negative. It’s just that. A question. The group returns a grand total of 14 receptions as Razorbacks last year. But don’t mistake the lack of experience at Arkansas as a lack of experience at all. Or talent.
Between Isaac TeSlaa, Andrew Armstrong and Tyrone Broden, the Razorbacks’ top three projected wideouts have all played college ball before. TeSlaa played at the Division II level, Armstrong at FCS and Broden in Mid-American Conference.
Among returners, Isaiah Sategna, Jaedon Wilson and Bryce Stephens look to make the biggest impact.
But keep in mind, it’s June. The order below is just a projection. In June. With all the inexperience, plenty could change between now and September.
1. Isaac TeSlaa
Only one hand needed for @TeslaaIsaac 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/CnfyKHqfE4
— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 8, 2023
You’re reading that right. We are projecting a former DII player as Arkansas’ leading receiver this year. At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, he has the build for the SEC. And the Hogs weren’t the only team that wanted him. He chose Arkansas over Colorado, Texas A&M, Baylor, Ole Miss and plenty more.
TeSlaa had 68 grabs for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns last year two levels lower, so don’t expect those numbers to duplicate. But a season of 50 catches for 850 yards and six-to-eight touchdowns isn’t out of the question.
2. Andrew Armstrong
Only 150 days until game day 🐗 pic.twitter.com/JH15lvDAuS
— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 6, 2023
As good as TeSlaa looked in spring drills, Armstrong was right next to him. And he’s coming from just one level lower.
At Texas A&M-Commerce last year, Armstrong had 62 receptions for 1,020 yards with 13 touchdowns as a sophomore. Those are All-American numbers. Literally. He is the same height as TeSlaa, too, though a little thiner at just 205 pounds, suggesting some speed to his game, too.
3. Tyrone Broden
Arkansas’ red-zone threat is going to be clear. Tyrone Broden is 6-foot-7 and he had seven touchdowns at Bowling Green last year. And while his 32 catches were fourth on the team, those scores led the roster.
Broden didn’t get as much opportunity to show his stuff in the spring as injuries hassled him in the back-half of drills. But given that size, he’ll get every chance to score again in the fall.
4. Isaiah Sategna
KJ with a DOT to Isaiah Sategna for the TD‼️ pic.twitter.com/eTHruNr606
— Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) April 15, 2023
Few players made as big a jump in our eyes as Sategna in the spring. The Fayetteville High product played in just four games last year as Arkansas wanted to keep his eligibility intact.
So, in 2023, no redshirt freshman (or true freshman, for that matter) will have a bigger opportunity to break into the rotation. If spring was any indiction, he may be just end up being a full-time starter from the word ‘go,’ especially as he will probably be a slot man, whereas those listed above are more likely to be on the outside.
5. Bryce Stephens
Arkansas escaped a massive upset last season at home against Missouri State. Thankfully, @brycestephens_ turned the burners on just in time with this 82 yard go-ahead touchdown. #wps #CountdownToGameday pic.twitter.com/lgzLilnDGS
— Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) June 12, 2023
Stephens’ athleticism is just too much to keep off the field. Razorbacks fans know him already largely because of the play above. But he also caught nine balls through the season, too.
And while Stephens probably isn’t going to be a starter, don’t be shocked at all if offensive coordinator Dan Enos is designing a play or two for him exclusively, even besides his expected role as second-team slot.
6. Jaedon Wilson
Jaedon Wilson with the 2 point conversion! pic.twitter.com/ecg5R8CcNm
— Gary Grider (@gary_grider) December 29, 2022
Two of Wilson’s three receptions last year came in the bowl game against Kansas. Arkansas coaches know they can trust him, then, so don’t be surprised to see him climb this projected order, either.
Pittman glows about Wilson every chance he gets, too. The only thing that may keep him back is that Arkansas also brought in three outside wide receivers from the portal. They didn’t come to Fayetteville to sit.
7. Samuel Mbake
BREAKING: 4-star WR Samuel Mbake has committed to Arkansas.
— Danny West (@DannyWest247) December 15, 2021
Mbake was moved to defensive back midway through last year because Arkansas so badly needed help there. But on the Razorbacks’ roster now, he’s back at wideout.
That four-star ranking is no joke. Mbake has plenty of talent. He just needs an opportunity to show it. He just hasn’t had much of a chance yet. That should change soon.
8. Davion Dozier
3⭐️ WR Davion Dozier has officially signed with the Hogs! Dozier is ranked as the #57 WR in the class! #WPS pic.twitter.com/OKwmIe9qzm
— Sidelines – Arkansas (@SSN_Arkansas) December 21, 2022
Davion Dozier is the only true freshman Arkansas will have on the roster. He wasn’t in for spring, so it’s hard to tell where he’ll be. For now, we have him as the lowest of the scholarship wide receivers. That could change.
9. Chris Harris
#Arkansas Lands Talented #Dumas Athlete Chris Harris Who Accepts PWO From #Hogs (FREE) https://t.co/Q2lWGqELhd #Razorbacks #WPS #Bobcats
— Otis Kirk (@OtisKirk23) February 4, 2020
Dumas’ Chris Harris is heading into his fourth year with the program. As a redshirt junior and preferred walk-on, he should get the first reps if injuries destroy the depth chart in front of him.
10. Marlon Crockett
Memphis transfer WR Marlon Crockett has committed to Arkansas.
Crockett is a native of Searcy, AR. pic.twitter.com/UcNZG2OzYv
— Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) January 7, 2023
Crockett is also a preferred walk-on after transferring in from Memphis. The only reason Harris is a slot higher is his experience already in Fayetteville.
11. Chris Rhodes
Butler (JUCO) transfer DB Chris Rhodes has COMMITTED to Arkansas‼️ pic.twitter.com/rqhYuOs8zi
— Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) May 16, 2023
From here, it’s tough to tell. Rhodes was recruited as a defensive back and could move back there. As of mid-June, though, he was listed as a wide receiver.
12. Kalil Girault
WATCH: Arkansas freshman WR Kalil Girault (@KalilGirault) can’t get his foot down, but hauls in a big-time grab over freshman DB Jaylen Lewis #WPS pic.twitter.com/rxNT6jdnPN
— Alex Trader (@TTSportsNet) August 11, 2022
Girault made the team during open tryouts. That has to make him a fan favorite.
13. Kamron Bibby
@K6mron D-Backs worst nightmare is trying to hold El Dorado's Kamron Bibby.@ehscatsfb @ARPrepSports @PrepRedzoneAR @tctabler @ETTaylor79 @MattBetween pic.twitter.com/COwfrPxMqW
— Larry Bibby (@LarryB_75) October 24, 2021
Bibby has the goods. El Dorado isn’t exactly a slouch program. For now, he’s a scout-team kind of guy.