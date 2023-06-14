Arkansas Football: Offseason Depth Chart- Running backs

Out of all the positions on the field, Sam Pittman and his coaching staff shouldn’t have to worry about the running back spot.

On the depth chart, the running back position has a great mixture of experience and youth. Leading the way is arguably the best running back in the country, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. Sanders was named one of the top running backs in college football by College Sports Wire heading into the 2023 season after finishing the SEC second in rushing.

Behind Sanders is more experience. AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion, and Dominique Johnson are returning as spell-backs.

The former offensive coordinator didn’t consistently show how often he would use the depth in the backfield, but all that could change in Dan Enos’s new offense.

Starter: Jr. Raheim Sanders

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders will remain the workhorse in the Razorbacks’ offense. Expect Enos to use him in more wide open spaces.

Jr. Rashad Dubinion

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 10: K.J. Jefferson #1 hands off the ball to Rashod Dubinion #6 of the Arkansas Razorbacks for a touchdown in the first half of a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dubinion is one of the most underrated players on the roster. His best game last season was in the team’s double-overtime victory over Kansas in the Bowl. Dubinion finished with 112 yards and 2 touchdowns. Expect him to get more touches this season.

Jr. AJ Green

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Green was the third leading rusher on the team behind Sanders and Jefferson. He only touched the ball 87 times, but his explosiveness was evident in the Liberty Bowl.

Jr. Dominique Johnson

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) attempts to elude Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson tore his ACL last season, his second knee injury since stepping onto campus at Fayetteville. The big back is ready to make a comeback and could make an impact on short-yard situations.

Freshman, Isaiah Augustave

Augustave is the newcomer to watch on the roster and probably has the biggest hype. Augustave will see limited time, but it will be nice to see what the future of Arkansas running game is going to look like.

