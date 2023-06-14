Arkansas Football: Offseason Depth Chart- Running backs
Out of all the positions on the field, Sam Pittman and his coaching staff shouldn’t have to worry about the running back spot.
On the depth chart, the running back position has a great mixture of experience and youth. Leading the way is arguably the best running back in the country, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. Sanders was named one of the top running backs in college football by College Sports Wire heading into the 2023 season after finishing the SEC second in rushing.
Behind Sanders is more experience. AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion, and Dominique Johnson are returning as spell-backs.
The former offensive coordinator didn’t consistently show how often he would use the depth in the backfield, but all that could change in Dan Enos’s new offense.
Starter: Jr. Raheim Sanders
Sanders will remain the workhorse in the Razorbacks’ offense. Expect Enos to use him in more wide open spaces.
Jr. Rashad Dubinion
Dubinion is one of the most underrated players on the roster. His best game last season was in the team’s double-overtime victory over Kansas in the Bowl. Dubinion finished with 112 yards and 2 touchdowns. Expect him to get more touches this season.
Jr. AJ Green
Green was the third leading rusher on the team behind Sanders and Jefferson. He only touched the ball 87 times, but his explosiveness was evident in the Liberty Bowl.
Jr. Dominique Johnson
Johnson tore his ACL last season, his second knee injury since stepping onto campus at Fayetteville. The big back is ready to make a comeback and could make an impact on short-yard situations.
Freshman, Isaiah Augustave
Augustave is the newcomer to watch on the roster and probably has the biggest hype. Augustave will see limited time, but it will be nice to see what the future of Arkansas running game is going to look like.