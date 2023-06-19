Arkansas Football: Offseason Depth Chart Linebackers

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom and linebacker coach Michael Scherer coached up one of the best linebacker groups in the country last season, headlined by Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders.

All parties are no longer in Fayetteville. Odom is in UNLV, taking Scherer with him. Pool completed his eligibility, and Sanders is in the NFL.

The linebacker group is not left with anything, though. New defensive coordinator Travis Williams will also coach the linebackers, a deep group with 12 players.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Paul Jr. is the group veteran, and the newly acquired transfer Antonio Grier is the apparent starter. The extent of how deep Williams will go in the rotation will depend on the progress of younger players and the potential addition of more transfers from the portal.

Starter: Chris Paul Jr.

Chris Paul Jr. finished his freshman season with 12 tackles in the Hogs’ Liberty Bowl win over Kansas. With the departure of Pool and Sanders, Paul is expected to keep the tackling machine tradition going.

Advertisement

Starter: Antonio Grier

Seven times Thursday night Arkansas LB Antonio Grier said he is grateful to be where he is now. On what drew the transfer to Fayetteville and how he quickly gained the respect of his new teammates: https://t.co/4Q27c0NT46 pic.twitter.com/sRonqNZmwd — Scottie Bordelon (@NWAScottie) April 7, 2023

Grier is a six-year senior who came to Arkansas wanting to play under the tutelage of Williams. So far, the transfer is “grateful” to be playing for Razorback nation

3. Jordan Crook

Crook started in the Liberty Bowl, finishing with seven tackles, but he saw action in all 13 games last year as a freshman. The sophomore has a solid chance to be a starter over Grier, but he will be on the field for many snaps.

Advertisement

4. Jaheim Thomas

What is Arkansas getting in Cincinnati transfer LB Jaheim Thomas? @DanFair88 breaks it down: https://t.co/ilTY8YFFab pic.twitter.com/16PDCECyFW — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) May 4, 2023

Adding Thomas to the depth chart gives the Hogs another linebacker with experience as a starter. Don’t be surprised if the Hogs go four-deep into the linebacker rotation.

Advertisement

5. Mani Powell

Wanna thank my boys mentor @powell_mani for the invite and all the guidance you give the boys!! I appreciate you for not forgetting about them when you left Ohio! Your an amazing your man Arkansas lucking to have you #35 #razorbacks @RazorbackFBRec pic.twitter.com/WtcQp4IjkN — Track & Field/Football Mama (@mdbelles45) March 20, 2023

Powell hasn’t seen action during spring camp, nursing an ACL injury. He is expected to be fully healthy for fall camp and the start of the regular season.

6. Carson Dean

Tight end Luke Hasz and linebacker Carson Dean are two freshmen showing they have what it takes to make an impact in 2023 for the Arkansas Razorbacks. #wps #arkansas #razorbacks (FREE): https://t.co/Qf0jyK1uuK pic.twitter.com/blGabomoSv — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) March 29, 2023

Dean is an early enrollee and has made a big impression on the coaching staff during spring camp. He could see some playing time on special teams if he can carry that momentum into fall camp.

Advertisement

7. Kaden Henley

Last March, Kaden Henley was in his physics class when Shiloh Christian football coach Jeff Conaway called him out. Moments later, he received a dream offer from Arkansas. Bob Holt has more on Henley's story and what the freshman linebacker brings: https://t.co/Hplvy0ia2t — WholeHogSports.com (@wholehogsports) August 3, 2022

Henley didn’t see any action as a freshman last season. He’ll look to jump in the depth chart during fall camp.

8. Brooks Both

Both played on special teams in nine games last season. He’ll try to get his first tackle this season.

Advertisement

UA linebacker commit sends lineman flying: Arkansas linebacker commitment Brad Spence didn’t react kindly to last week’s opponent talking trash before the game and an offensive lineman paid dearly for the verbiage. https://t.co/EgA2AgCHAB pic.twitter.com/G0HwdURDjD — Richard Davenport (@ArRecruitingGuy) September 9, 2022

Spence is recognized as a pass-rush specialist, and that could be an asset in Williams’s defense.

Advertisement

10. Donovan Whitten

Arkadelphia’s Whitten fulfills dream, commits to Hogs: Arkadelphia’s Donovan Whitten said his November preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas was a dream come true, and on Thursday he committed to be a Razorback. https://t.co/aZnxjXB81n pic.twitter.com/GLsHdiPtI9 — Richard Davenport (@ArRecruitingGuy) January 6, 2023

A home-state walk-on is always going to be a fan favorite.

11. Alex Sanford

MEET THE RAZORBACKS: Alex Sanford, LB

Freshman has made huge changes in past year to prepare for Arkansas Razorbacks. #WPS #Arkansas https://t.co/lVQ4SAWDZQ — AllHogs (@allhogswps) June 17, 2023

Sanford has excellent potential, and he may not see the field this season; he could be a great Razorback linebacker of the future.

Advertisement

12. Mason Schueck

Schueck was redshirted his freshman season, and he still may not see the field this season.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire