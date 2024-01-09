Arkansas football officially welcomes Bobby Petrino disciple as wide receivers coach

Arkansas football officially welcomed their new wide receivers coach, Ronnie Fouch, to the coaching staff on Monday evening.

Fouch was announced with a post from the team’s official Twitter (X) account with the caption, “Let’s get to work!!!”

The news comes after reports surfaced last week that Fouch would be in line for the vacant position at Arkansas. While Fouch is a relative unknown on a national level, he previously worked with Razorback offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino at Louisville and Missouri State.

Fouch joined Missouri State’s staff in 2020 where he coached running backs. Before that he was a quarterbacks coach in the AAF and quality control assistant at Louisville from 2015-18. During college, he played quarterback at Washington and Indiana State.

The move comes after former Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton left to take the same position at Wisconsin under Luke Fickell.

This marks the final hire for Sam Pittman’s staff ahead of a critical 2024 season in which the fifth-year head coach is firmly on the hot seat.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire