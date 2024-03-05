Arkansas football offensive lineman departs program just before spring practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There was one big surprise to the Arkansas football roster that was published online and released to the media Tuesday, just two days before the first spring practice.

Offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee is no longer with the Razorbacks. Head coach Sam Pittman said that Chamblee lost his love for the game and is moving on to be a full-time student.

Chamblee started eight games at left tackle for Arkansas in 2023, logging 405 total snaps. He ranked as the No. 2 player in Arkansas and No. 17 offensive tackle in the country in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

Arkansas brought in a slew of offensive linemen through the transfer portal, including tackles Fernando Carmona (San Jose State) and Keyshawn Blackstock (Michigan State). There's also Addison Nichols from Tennessee, who projects as an interior offensive lineman.

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 48-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas lost Devon Manuel to the transfer portal, while Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham are headed for the NFL Draft. Patrick Kutas is the lone starter from the offensive line who will be back in 2024.

However, that might not be a bad thing for the Hogs. The Razorbacks ranked 87th in rushing yards per game and 128th in sacks allowed during the 2023 season, and the offensive line was a noticeable weakness all season.

Sam Pittman will also have a new offensive line coach in Eric Mateos. The Hogs hope the fresh faces and roster turnover up front leads to a better overall offense.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football OL Andrew Chamblee departs program