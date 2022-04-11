Arkansas Football: “No longer a backup option”

“Arkansas football used to be a backup option for a lot of coaches and a lot of players. Arkansas is not a backup option. They are a destination.”

Strong words from Josh Pate, host of the “Late Kick” podcast from 247sports when discussing the current culture change surrounding Arkansas football.

Playing in the shadows of Alabama and LSU in the SEC West for so many years has left Arkansas football at a disadvantage when it comes to recruiting and landing big-name coaches. Before the arrival of head coach sam pittman, most coaches and recruits saw Arkansas as “an afterthought” behind the likes of Alabama, LSU, and even Texas and Oklahoma regionally.

But, when Pittman became visibly emotional during his introductory press conference on December 9, 2019, when discussing what being the leading man at Arkansas meant to him, that’s when the culture began to change.

The culture has changed drastically at Arkansas since that date. The Razorbacks are coming off a season where they won nine games for the first time since 2011, and won their first bowl game since the 2015 season. Pittman, along with the caliber of coordinators in kendal briles and Barry Odom, are what is taking Arkansas football to new heights says Pate.

“When I tell you that people with options are choosing Arkansas… Barry Odom, the defensive coordinator, is exhibit A. For that matter, Kendal Briles, offensive coordinator, is exhibit 1A,” says Pate. “Those are guys with options. These are not retreads, they are not afterthoughts. Those guys could have left this past cycle for what, in term, could be greener pastures. That’s what’s changing in college football right now, in particular, Fayetteville, Arkansas.”

The staff at Arkansas is building on recent success, with several key players being added through the transfer portal in Jadon Haselwood from Oklahoma, Drew Sanders from Alabana, and Latavious Brini from Georgia. Arkansas also has a top-five recruiting class according to 247sports as well for the 2023 cycle. Arkansas wants to stay relevant for many years.

Story continues

“Just like the coaches, players that are given options are choosing Arkansas. They have a top-five signing class right now for 2023, because players with options are choosing Arkansas,” says Pate. “What’s changing right now.. you hear it out of their mouths, you see it in their actions, is that college football is slowly starting to realize what they realized a little while ago in Fayetteville. They are not a backup option anymore.”

Catch the full quote from Pate by clicking below.

People with options are choosing Arkansas pic.twitter.com/7nbhBMFRuH — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) April 11, 2022

Related