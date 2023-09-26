Arkansas football needs more from defensive line to turn tide on ailing season

Arkansas football went into the transfer portal this offseason and came out thinking it had one of the deepest and best defensive lines in the country.

But through four games, that unit hasn't lived up to its billing.

The Razorbacks are coming off two-straight disappointing and tight losses where their defense couldn't get a stop in the most important moments. In the most recent 34-31 loss to LSU, Arkansas had no answer for Tigers' quarterback Jayden Daniels and his plethora of wide receiver weapons.

It's clear the Arkansas secondary still has some holes, and that had to be expected coming out of the 2022 season — when the Razorbacks allowed more passing yards per game than any FBS team. The secondary was supposed to be improved, but the defensive line was supposed to help mask any flaws with a relentless group constantly rotating fresh bodies.

Instead, the defensive line has been inconsistent. When the Razorbacks are getting into the backfield, opposing offenses are struggling, just as LSU's did in Saturday's first half. The Tigers didn't score an offensive touchdown till the final minute of the second quarter.

When the front-four isn't causing havoc, the entire defense becomes exposed. There were zero sacks, zero tackles for loss and 24 points allowed in the second half against LSU.

"Our goal was to frustrate the quarterback, and I thought we did it early. Then after that, we didn’t so much," Pittman said Monday. "I think we’ve got to figure out our third-down package a little bit more. We’ve got a third-down package. It’s not getting the pressure that we want, so we may look at something a little different there."

According to Pro Football Focus, Arkansas only registered seven quarterback pressures against LSU. The Razorbacks recorded at least 18 pressures in each of their three previous games. Arkansas hit Daniels on just two occasions, both resulting in sacks, with one coming from linebacker Jaheim Thomas.

And against the run, Arkansas gave up 7.4 yards per carry in the final two quarters, with LSU registering five rushes of at least 10 yards.

The Arkansas defensive line looked tired in the closing stages of Saturday's loss, which is a reasonable outcome during a muggy night in Baton Rouge, La. However, depth was supposed to be one of the line's biggest strengths this season, with defensive line coach Deke Adams saying in fall camp that he had 12 players who could all require playing time in 2023.

But against LSU, seven defensive linemen played more than five snaps, which is nearly a 50% drop-off from Adams' preseason assertion. Most notably, Maryland transfer Anthony 'Tank' Booker did not play against LSU, while fifth-year senior Zach Williams only managed four snaps.

There is obvious talent up front. John Morgan III, Landon Jackson and Keivie Rose all have at least two sacks. As a whole, the defense ranks 11th in the country with 14 sacks on the season. Jackson is 18th in the country with six tackles for loss.

Still, it hasn't been good enough. There's still plenty of time left on the season, but Arkansas needs its defensive line to be a dominant force and one of the best units across the SEC if it wants to capitalize on an electric offense and tremendous play from quarterback KJ Jefferson.

The next chance comes this Saturday inside Dallas Cowboys Stadium, facing Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football needs more from defensive line heading into Texas A&M game