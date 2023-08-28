The Arkansas football season will start earlier than originally planned.

In a Monday press release, the Razorbacks announced their season-opener at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock against Western Carolina is being moved to noon CT Saturday. The game was previously scheduled for 3 p.m.

Nov 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks \wuarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes in the first quarter against the Ole Miss Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

According to the University of Arkansas, moving the kickoff will provide safer playing conditions with the weather forecast calling for temperatures in the mid-90s and high humidity on Saturday afternoon.

The flexibility to move game time came with the game being broadcast on SEC Network+/ESPN+. As part of the Southeastern Conference’s new deal with ESPN, schools are allowed to dictate kick time for games streamed on SECN+/ESPN+.

Saturday will mark Arkansas' first game in Little Rock since Oct. 23, 2021, which was a 45-3 win over the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football moves season opener start time due to weather