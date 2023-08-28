Arkansas football moves season opener start time due to weather

Jackson Fuller, Fort Smith Southwest Times Record
·1 min read

The Arkansas football season will start earlier than originally planned.

In a Monday press release, the Razorbacks announced their season-opener at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock against Western Carolina is being moved to noon CT Saturday. The game was previously scheduled for 3 p.m.

Nov 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks \wuarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes in the first quarter against the Ole Miss Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
According to the University of Arkansas, moving the kickoff will provide safer playing conditions with the weather forecast calling for temperatures in the mid-90s and high humidity on Saturday afternoon.

The flexibility to move game time came with the game being broadcast on SEC Network+/ESPN+. As part of the Southeastern Conference’s new deal with ESPN, schools are allowed to dictate kick time for games streamed on SECN+/ESPN+.

Saturday will mark Arkansas' first game in Little Rock since Oct. 23, 2021, which was a 45-3 win over the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football moves season opener start time due to weather