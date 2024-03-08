FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football running backs coach Jimmy Smith was at spring practice Friday morning, but by the time the work day finished, Smith was no longer a part of the Razorbacks staff.

According to a report from 247sports.com, Smith has left Arkansas to become the new running backs coach at TCU, where he would work alongside former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. An Arkansas football source confirmed Smith has resigned.

Smith joined Sam Pittman and the Hogs prior to the 2020 season and has been regarded as one of the better coaches and recruiters on staff.

Smith’s running backs produced an impressive 2021 season, leading the Power 5 and ranking second nationally with 227.8 rushing yards per game – the most by an Arkansas team since 2007, when legendary running backs Darren McFadden and Felix Jones helped the Hogs set a school record.

The Razorbacks ran for 3,077 yards and averaged 236.7 yards per game to finish seventh in the nation during the 2022 season, but the production took a step back in 2023 as the entire offense struggled.

There is depth at the running back position with the likes of returnees Rashod Dubinion and Isaiah Augustave, who are joined by Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson and true freshman Braylen Russell.

Arkansas must now find a new running backs coach with 12 spring practices remaining. The Hogs have a closed practice Sunday before opening back up to the media on Tuesday.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has a laugh with Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith during the GHSA Class 3A State Championship game between Savannah Christian and Cedar Grove on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football loses running backs coach Jimmy Smith to TCU | Report