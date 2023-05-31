Arkansas football leadership in support of both SEC schedule models

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek and football coach Sam Pittman see the benefit of both eight or nine-game schedules for reasons beyond the simple increase in games played.

It’s about who is on the schedule.

If the conference decides to go with a nine-game schedule, the Razorbacks leadership sees relief to no longer be a part of the fiercely competitive SEC West as the conference transitions to a division-less model. The opportunity to distance themselves from powerhouse teams like Alabama and LSU could greatly benefit Arkansas.

“What’s favorable for the University of Arkansas is going from the SEC West to a single division where you have the opportunity to have a more balanced schedule and an opportunity,” Yurachek said on The Paul Finebaum Show on Tuesday.

“We’ve been in the SEC West, and (Pittman) has done a phenomenal job. But I think a more balanced schedule is what’s best for the University of Arkansas. And whether it’s eight or nine games, coach and I will figure out what it looks like after that.”

Yurachek applauded Pittman’s work in the division, acknowledging the Hogs have beat every team in the SEC West except for Alabama. Pittman agreed that a wide-open non-division SEC schedule is intriguing for the Hogs, but both are still in favor of the current model.

“Eight or nine, I think either way, they’ve got, they’ve got it kind of figured out, I think. … It’s not broke right now, I don’t know what they’re going to do but we’re taking teams to the national championship,” Pittman said.

For the fans, having every SEC team make it a trip to Fayetteville could be great, but most importantly, not having to deal with Alabama and LSU every season makes life easier and keeps the stress levels down.

