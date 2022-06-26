Arkansas Football lands two commitments over weekend

This weekend has been a busy one for recruiting, as many of Arkansas’ top targets, as well as commits, visited Fayetteville.

As the weekend drew closer to an end, head coach Sam Pittman received great news in the form of landing two commits for the defensive side of the football.

Three-star defensive back RJ Johnson, as well as three-star linebacker Alex Sanford announced their commitment while on their visit to Arkansas, which adds value to an already impressive 2023 commitment list for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas’ first commitment of the weekend is three-star defensive back RJ Johnson from McDonough, Ga.

Johnson becomes the second prospect from the state of Georgia to commit to Arkansas in a week, following Ian Geffrard’s commitment last Monday.

Johnson is the state of Georgia’s No. 65 ranked prospect, and is the fourth recruit from the state to pledge to Arkansas from the metro Atlanta area, joining Geffrard, quarterback Malachi Singleton, and linebacker Everett Roussaw.

Arkansas received more good news on Sunday morning, as linebacker Alex Sanford declared his commitment.

Sanford becomes the first commit from the state of Mississippi to choose Arkansas, and the second linebacker from the cycle to commit to Arkansas. Sanford is a three-star linebacker from Oxford, Miss., standing at 6-3, 240 pounds. He is the No. 63 ranked linebacker in the nation, and the No. 14 overall prospect from Mississippi.

Currently, Arkansas ranks No. 8 in the nation for the 2023 recruiting cycle by 247sports with 17 commitments.