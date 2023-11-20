Arkansas football lands transfer lineman Keyshawn Blackstock from Michigan State

Arkansas picked up a commitment from transfer OL Keyshawn Blackstock on Monday, providing some help at one of the Razorbacks' most-needed positions.

Blackstock is transferring from Michigan State, and entered the transfer portal on Oct. 24, after Mel Tucker was fired earlier in the year.

He took an official visit to Arkansas on Nov. 11 for the Razorbacks' game vs. Auburn, which Arkansas lost 48-10.

Prior to his time at Michigan State, Blackstock was one of the top junior college players in the country. He was a junior college All-American in 2022 at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, and was the top junior college offensive lineman recruit in 2022 according to 247Sports, On3Sports and Rivals.

Blackstock chose Arkansas over schools like NC State and Ole Miss, where he took official visits, and Penn State and Louisville, where he had official visits scheduled for December.

Blackstock is the first transfer portal commit for Arkansas of the 2023 cycle, and his commitment comes just one day after Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek officially announced coach Sam Pittman would return as head coach in 2024 on Sunday. The Razorbacks moved to 4-7 this year with a win over Florida International.

The transfer portal officially opens for all players on Dec. 4.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Arkansas football lands transfer OL Keyshawn Blackstock