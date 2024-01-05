Arkansas football lands top running back transfer in portal

The transfer portal taketh, but it can also giveth.

On Friday, the running back room got a little better, as Utah transfer Ja’Quinden Jackson chose Arkansas as his destination.

On3.com tabs him as the No. 5 running back transfer and the No. 109 overall transfer this offseason.

The 6’2, 228-pounder rushed 161 times for 797 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023 to go along with 9 catches for 53 yards. His 129 yards were a career high against Baylor last September.

Jackson joins a running back room that includes Isaiah Augustave, Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson.

Of course, it was made emptier with the departures of Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders and AJ Green to the portal in December.

Sanders has since committed to South Carolina, while Green has yet to announce a destination.

