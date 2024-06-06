Arkansas football lands potential replacement for Cam Little

Not many jobs are left open for the Arkansas football team when it comes to starters. One just came out of nowhere, though.

All-American kicker Kyle Ramsey has joined the Razorbacks after transferring from Abilene Christian. He was 14 of 15 on field goals last year at the FCS level and his only miss came from beyond 50 yards. He otherwise made kicks of 55, 51 and two from 54 yards.

Arkansas lost Cam Little, who is tied for the third most field goals in Razorbacks history, to the NFL Draft. Little made 20 of 24 attempts last year and was one of two kickers taken in the draft earlier this year.

Matthew Shipley was Arkansas’ primary kicker during spring practice. Shipley transferred from Hawaii in the offseason. With the Rainbow Warriors in 2023, Shipley made 14 of 18 field goals. He could keep the job at Arkansas but Ramsey will provide plenty of competition.

Arkansas’ kickoff job is open, as well. Little handled those duties last year, but during his sophomore season, Vito Calvalruso was the kickoff man. Calvalruso transferred to Wisconsin for a season but has since returned to Fayetteville.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire