Arkansas football lands fourth preferred walk-on

One of the best high-school players in Northwest Arkansas will suit up for the Razorbacks next year.

Siloam Springs quarterback Hunter Talley announced Sunday afternoon he will play for coach Sam Pittman in 2022. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder will switch to tight end upon arrival in Fayetteville.

“I went to camp over the summer,” Talley told Pig Trail Nation’s Otis Kirk. “I asked Coach Pittman where I had a better chance of being recruited as a quarterback or tight end? He told me tight end so I put some gloves on and worked at tight end at that camp. I ended up liking what I had to do at the position.”

Talley threw for 2,221 yards and 17 scores and ran for another 1,162 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Panthers in 2021.

The Razorbacks offered him a preferred walk-on spot in November.

Talley is the fourth preferred walk-on commit for 2022, joining linebacker Mason Schueck from Little Rock, linebacker Ethan Joseph from Georgia and long-snapper Briggs Magee from Texas.