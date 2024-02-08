Arkansas football lands commitment from state's top 2025 recruit, Carius Curne

Carius Curne is staying home.

Curne, the top-ranked recruit in the state of Arkansas for the class of 2025, committed to head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks Wednesday evening. Curne announced his pledge to the Arkansas football program on social media.

According to the 247sports Composite, Curne is the 206th-ranked player in the country for the 2025 class. He is a two-way standout from Marion High School who chose the Hogs over offers from the likes of Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss.

Sep 16, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the first quarter against the BYU Cougars at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Curne plays on both sides of the ball for Marion. 247sports currently has him ranked as the No. 18 offensive tackle in the country.

More: Why Arkansas football's 2024 recruiting class emulates struggles of 2023 season

More: Arkansas football recruiting class: Meet the Razorbacks' 2024 incoming class

Landing Curne is a big boost to the Hogs' recruiting efforts for the next cycle. He is now the highest rated commit in next year's class, and a foundational piece for their in-state recruiting efforts. Arkansas now has the 19th-ranked class in the country by 247sports.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football lands commitment from state's top 2025 recruit