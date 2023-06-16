Arkansas football lands commitment from Bentonville’s CJ Brown

Three-star athlete CJ Brown will only travel a few miles down the road to play his college ball at the University of Arkansas.

The ninth-ranked player in the state of Arkansas out of Bentonville High School took an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of June 2.

This year, he has made several trips to Fayetteville, most recently on June 2. This visit marked the end of his recruitment process, as he had not yet committed to any particular option.

“Originally, I’m from Cleveland, but I moved here when I was young,” Brown said on Jan. 27. “But I’ve lived here all my life. As you can assume, it means the world to me that the team that lives 20 minutes down the road from me offers me to come play at their school where I can stay close. It means a lot to me and my family.”

During the 2022 season, Brown proved to be an exceptional player for Bentonville. He was a big target, accumulating 1,284 yards on 75 receptions, and scoring 16 touchdowns, resulting in being selected for the 7A-West All-State team.

