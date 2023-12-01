FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Arkansas football team's most reliable weapon from the 2023 season is head to the NFL.

Junior kicker Cam Little announced his decision to enter the NFL Draft Friday on social media. According to ESPN' Mel Kiper Jr., Little is the top kicking prospect in the 2024 draft class.

Little finishes his career with the Razorbacks converting 53 of 64 field goals. This past season was his best year with an 83.3% rate. His longest successful kick of the season came from 56 yards out against Ole Miss. He also made all 33 of his extra point attempts and converted 40 field goals of at leas 50 yards.

Little was the No. 2 kicker in the class of 2021, according to Kohl’s Kicking. He was a Groza Award semifinalist this season. His 53 made field goals are tied for third on Arkansas' all-time list. Little's signature moment came during his freshman season when he made a game-winning field goal in overtime to beat LSU in Death Valley.

More: Bobby Petrino is back with Arkansas football, but his heart never left Fayetteville

More: Arkansas football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Razorbacks

Little's impact in Northwest Arkansas stretched away from football. He partnered with the Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas as a freshman and donated money to the organization for every successful kick. Over his three-year career, Little donated $1,460 to the DSCNA.

Redshirt junior Tyler Larco and redshirt freshman Blake Ford are the remaining kickers on the Hogs' roster. Neither players has attempted a field goal or extra point for Arkansas, but Larco transferred in for the 2023 season after being named second team all-conference in the Ohio Valley with UT-Martin.

Arkansas does not have a high school kicker currently committed for the Class of 2024.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football kicker Cam Little to enter NFL Draft