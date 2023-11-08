Arkansas football injury report: Wide receiver, defensive tackle should return this week against Auburn

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman shared positive injury updates on two Razorbacks during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.

Pittman said he felt good about both wide receiver Andrew Armstrong and defensive tackle Tank Booker playing against Auburn this week. Both players left the Florida game with injuries.

However, Pittman did express doubt over the availability of right tackle Patrick Kutas, call him 'a major question mark' for Saturday. Kutas, who has started every game this season, has a high ankle sprain. Ty'Kieast Crawford replaced Kutas in the second half of the Florida game, and the Hogs did not allow a sack with Crawford on the field.

Armstrong is the Razorbacks' leading pass catcher on the year with 46 receptions for 623 yards and four touchdowns. Armstrong became the the first Arkansas wide receiver in 2023 to top 100 receiving yards in a single game during the win over Florida.

Pittman praised Booker and the entire defensive line for its play against Florida, noting that the Arkansas linebackers were running free against the Gators because the linemen were doing a good job occupying blockers.

On Monday, Pittman confirmed that redshirt freshman tight end Ty Washington would miss the remainder of the season with a dislocated shoulder that requires surgery. Washington is the second Arkansas tight end to suffer a season-ending injury, with freshman Luke Hasz breaking his collar bone in the loss to Texas A&M.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Two Arkansas football players should return from injury against Auburn