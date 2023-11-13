Arkansas football injury report: Updates on Rocket Sanders and Jaylon Braxton

The injury bug bit the Arkansas football team in its loss to Auburn, but head coach Sam Pittman expressed optimism on a handful of players' availability for this week's game against FIU.

At his weekly press conference Monday, Pittman said both Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders and Antonio Grier were fine, and the Razorbacks could get right tackle Patrick Kutas and cornerback Jaheim Singletary back this week. Both players missed the Auburn game, and Pittman hoped they could practice in a limited fashion Monday.

However, freshman cornerback Jaylon Braxton has a shoulder sprain and will be kept out of contact drills during practice all week.

Sanders exited Saturday's game early in the second quarter, but the running back returned in the second half. Sanders didn't look as explosive throughout the Auburn loss as he did the prior week, finishing with zero yards and a fumble on eight carries against the Tigers.

Sanders has been battling a nagging knee injury all season and has already missed five games. The junior entered 2023 with massive expectations, but Sanders only has 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the entire Arkansas rushing attack has taken a significant step back this fall.

Braxton left the Auburn loss during the second half and did not return. The freshman cornerback has been one of Arkansas' best players this season, and Braxton recorded the first interception of his collegiate career on Saturday.

Grier, a backup linebacker, also left the Auburn game during the second half and did not return. The South Florida transfer has 24 tackles and one interception on the season.

