Arkansas football injury report: Updates on four players who left the Florida game early

Arkansas football received mixed news on the injury front Monday coming out of its 39-36 overtime victory against Florida. Two starters look to be out against Auburn this week, but two other Razorbacks who left the game against the Gators are questionable.

Sam Pittman confirmed Monday that redshirt freshman tight end Ty Washington would miss the remainder of the season with a dislocated shoulder that requires surgery. Washington is the second Arkansas tight end to suffer a season-ending injury, with freshman Luke Hasz breaking his collar bone in the loss to Texas A&M.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) catches a first down pass in front of Florida Gators cornerback Jalen Kimber (8) in the first half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 4, 2023. [Matt Stamey/Gainesville Sun]

Patrick Kutas has a high ankle sprain, and Sam Pittman said Monday he thinks the offensive lineman would be able to play this week against Auburn. Kutas has started every game at right tackle this season. Ty'Kieast Crawford replaced Kutas in the second half of the Florida game.

Andrew Armstrong left the Florida game in the fourth quarter, but Pittman said he believes the wide receiver will be fine. Armstrong is the Razorbacks' leading pass catcher on the year with 46 receptions for 623 yards and four touchdowns. Armstrong became the the first Arkansas wide receiver in 2023 to top 100 receiving yards in a single game during the win over Florida.

More: Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman rewarded for OC change in Florida win

More: How did Arkansas football grade in its overtime win over Florida?

Defensive tackle Anthony Booker also has an ankle injury, and Pittman said he would miss or be limited at Monday's practice, but the head coach said he believes Booker will be fine and has a chance to play this weekend.

Pittman praised Booker and the entire defensive line for its play against Florida, noting that the Arkansas linebackers were running free against the Gators because the linemen were doing a good job occupying blockers.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Two Arkansas football starters could miss this week's game against Auburn with injuries