Arkansas football injury report: Four defensive starters questionable for Alabama

Arkansas football could be without four defensive starters this week when it faces No. 11 Alabama.

On the SEC Teleconference Wednesday, Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman said that it was still too early to determine the status of four injured players — linebacker Chris Paul Jr., safety Alfahiym Walcott, defensive lineman Cameron Ball and cornerback Jaylon Braxton — who left the Ole Miss game early.

Out of those four players, only Ball has participated in practice this week. Ball logged just 13 snaps against Ole Miss.

In a positive development, Pittman said he expects cornerback Dwight McGlothern to play against the Crimson Tide. McGlothern suffered a concussion against Texas A&M and did not play in the Ole Miss game.

It would be a true give-and-take in the Arkansas secondary with McGlothern returning and Braxton and Walcott potentially missing out on the upcoming road trip. Heading into last week, Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranked McGlothern as the highest-graded cornerback (89.9) in the entire country.

Braxton was named a starter last week and despite only playing 43 snaps, he was PFF's highest-graded Arkansas defensive player (83.8) in the loss to Ole Miss. Braxton had two pass breakups and the Rebels completed zero passes on four targets against the talented freshman.

Without Braxton and Walcott, Arkansas will dish even more snaps out to Lorando Johnson, Hudson Clark and Jayden Johnson. Lorando Johnson played as an outside cornerback last week in McGlothern's absence, with Clark shifting to the 'Hog' position.

There could also be added playing time for safety Malik Chavis, who returned from injury and made his season debut against Texas A&M.

Antonio Grier joined starting linebacker Jaheim Thomas in Paul Jr.'s absence during the second half against Ole Miss.

