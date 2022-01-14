Arkansas Football Hosts Former Bama Backer

The Hogs are in hot pursuit of another bash brother for Bumper Pool. With Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry moving on, the linebacker room needs more depth. A highly regarded athlete with SEC experience would certainly help to fill the void.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders paid a visit to The Hill this week, checking out his potential new home. The former 4-star recruit from Denton, Texas, entered the transfer portal after Bama’s loss in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday. Sanders has a minimum three years of eligibility remaining and would be eligible to play this fall.

Rivals.com evaluates Sanders highly, predicting his decision will come down to either Arkansas or Oklahoma.