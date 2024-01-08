Arkansas football hires Ronnie Fouch as new wide receivers coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football is appointing a former offensive coordinator with ties to Bobby Petrino as its next wide receivers coach.

The Razorbacks announced the hiring of Ronnie Fouch Monday. Fouch comes to Fayetteville from Missouri State, where he was named the running backs coach in 2020 and was promoted to co-Offensive Coordinator in 2023 with the transition under new head coach Ryan Beard.

Before Beard, Fouch worked under Petrino, who was the Bears' head coach from 2020-22.

Fouch replaces Kenny Guiton, who left Arkansas to become the wide receivers coach at Wisconsin. Guiton was promoted to interim-offensive coordinator during the 2023 season after Arkansas fired Dan Enos.

Fouch served as the recruiting coordinator and special teams coordinator during his tenure at Missouri State. He also worked under Petrino at Louisville from 2015-18 as the offensive quality control coach, assisting with the special teams and quarterbacks personnel for the Cardinals.

Fouch played college football at Washington before transferring to Indiana State. The former quarterback started 22 games in Terre Haute, completing 322-of-544 passes for 4,316 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Arkansas will bring back wide receivers Andrew Armstrong, Isaiah Sategna and Isaac TeSlaa for the 2024 season.

